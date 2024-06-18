United Football League UFL 2024: Rankings the top 10 plays of the season Updated Jun. 18, 2024 1:45 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

The Birmingham Stallions won the 2024 UFL Championship Game on Sunday, closing out a dominant season with a 25-0 shutout of the San Antonio Brahmas in front of a lively crowd at The Dome at America's Center in St. Louis.

Sunday's inaugural title game, last week's conference championships and the 10-week regular season were jam-packed with exciting moments and jaw-dropping action around the league.

[UFL 2024: Year 2 evolution to include more innovation, player development]

That said, we've rounded up the best of the best.

Here are the top plays from the 2024 season.

10. CB Daniel Isom, Stallions

Isom was responsible for the play that turned the tide for the Stallions in the USFL Conference Championship Game. Birmingham trailed 18-3 in the first half, and after the Stallions climbed back into contention, it was Isom's 48-yard pick-six that vaulted his team right back into the fray and knotted things up in the third quarter. He stood pat on a short stick route, jumped QB Danny Etling 's pass and did some fancy footwork before somersaulting into the end zone.

9. QB Jordan Ta’amu to TE Briley Moore-McKinney, DC Defenders

The Defenders' star tight end hauled in a beautiful one-handed catch in the end zone just before halftime in Week 2.

8. QB Matt Corral to WR Amari Rodgers, Stallions

In Week 4, Corral connected with Rodgers in a tight window, and the receiver spun out of a tackle and took off downfield for a monster 50-yard touchdown.

7. WR Chris Rowland, Defenders

The shifty wideout pulled off an 84-yard touchdown return to give the Defenders an early lead in Week 10.

6. P Brad Wing to OL Alex Mollette, Brahmas

San Antonio dialed up some trick-play magic in their season-opener. Wing found a wide-open Mollette on fourth down, and the pair cashed in for a 40-yard touchdown in what ended up being a double-digit victory for the Brahmas.

5. QB E.J. Perry to WR Marcus Simms, Michigan Panthers

Simms was unstoppable in Week 3, breaking away from multiple defenders for a dazzling 66-yard touchdown.

4. QB Adrian Martinez to Kevin Austin Jr., Stallions

Martinez supplied the lob on the pass, and Austin's speed and skill finished it off for an 80-yard score in Week 6.

3. WR Ty Scott, Defenders

A pop pass from Ta'amu to Scott was good for 70 yards on the first play of the Defenders' second drive in Week 7. The play-action fake froze the Michigan defense before a defender unsuccessfully tried to jump in front of Scott's slant route.

2. QB Troy Williams to WR Daewood Davis , Memphis Showboats

It took just 11 seconds and one play for Memphis to score its first touchdown of the day in Week 5. It came with 20 seconds remaining in the first half when Memphis decided points were of the essence. Rather than taking a knee and figuring things out during the break, Williams' aggressiveness paid off when he found Davis for an 82-yard house call.

1. QB Luis Perez to TE Sal Cannella , Arlington Renegades

A reverse play is taxing enough on a defense, but when Renegades wideout Deontay Burnett pitched the ball back to Perez, that was all she wrote for St. Louis's defense. Perez had no trouble connecting with Cannella for the 46-yard score.

