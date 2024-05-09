United Football League UFL 2024: Best mic’d up moments from Week 6 Published May. 9, 2024 4:02 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Week 6 of the UFL season featured playoff clinching, clutch kicking and all-around entertaining moments from across the league.

The Birmingham Stallions became the first team to secure a spot in the playoffs after defeating the Memphis Showboats by double digits, 39-21. The St. Louis Battlehawks dominated the Houston Roughnecks, 22-8, while the San Antonio Brahmas improved to 4-2 on the season with an 18-12 victory over the DC Defenders.

A highlight of the weekend, was yet another spectacular kick from Michigan Panthers' golden boy,

Jake Bates, who spoiled the Arlington Renegades' hopes of a first win of the season with a 42-yard game-winner.

Don't worry if you missed any of the heart-pumping action — we've got you covered with the top 10 plays and every touchdown. That said, here are the best mic'd up moments from Week 6.

ADVERTISEMENT

Best Mic'd Up Moments of Week 6 | UFL

"God Bless America, guys!" … "Where is the headset guy?"

Showboats head coach John DeFilippo is quick to express whatever goes through his mind, and that was no different on Saturday during Memphis' 39-21 loss to the Stallions.

During the matchup, DeFilippo can be heard consoling his players as they hustled off the field with an understanding "I know, I know", but then immediately — and quite hilariously — changed his tone to deal with a headset issue.

"You celebrate with our team" …. "Don't be a smart a--!"

Meanwhile, on the opposite sideline, Stallions head coach Skip Holtz had to have a heart-to-heart with tight end Jordan Thomas about celebrating with "class" after his first successful two-point conversion.

Later in the game, Thomas took his coaches' advice and proceeded to shake hands with every one of his Stallions' teammates on the field following another score, prompting Holtz to laugh and call him a "smart a--."

Thomas finished the day with three two-point conversions and a fumble recovery.

"Blurrrr … hoo hoo hoo hoo!"

Stallions QB Adrian Martinez had no words after he connected with sprinting wideout Kevin Suatin Jr. for a 79-yard touchdown late in the third quarter.

The Stallions are still unblemished at 6-0, and have had 13 consecutive wins dating back to last season.

"I love you!"

The Panthers won yet another game off the toes of Bates, who nailed a 42-yard kick in the final seconds of the game to give his team a one-point victory over the Renegades.

As teammates swarmed around Bates on the field, one can be heard screaming out "I love you" to the kicker, who's 12-24 on the season. Bates, who landed himself at No. 3 on this week's MVP power rankings, also leads the league in kicking points with 36.

[Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily .]

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience United Football League

share