UFL 2024: Every touchdown from Week 6

Week 6 of the UFL season featured a handful of contested matchups, while the Birmingham Stallions remained undefeated with another offensive explosion.

Here is every touchdown from Week 6!

Birmingham Stallions at Memphis Showboats

The Memphis Showboats went up 6-0 late in the first quarter, but it was all Birmingham thereafter.

A week after running up and down the field, Stallions quarterback Adrian Martinez threw the ball up and down the field, throwing for 369 yards and four touchdowns en route to a 39-21 victory. Most notably, Martinez and wide receiver Kevin Austin Jr. hooked up for an 80-yard touchdown. Meanwhile, fellow receiver Marlon Williams reeled in 28- and 12-yard touchdown receptions.

Houston Roughnecks at St. Louis Battlehawks

It took until the latter half of the second quarter to get points on the board in this one, but St. Louis Battlehawks quarterback AJ McCarron and wide receiver Hakeem Butler broke the ice with a 17-yard touchdown.

The two then hooked up for a 36-yard score later in the game, helping the Battlehawks take down the Houston Roughnecks, 22-8. McCarron finished the game with three touchdown passes, while Butler had 134 receiving yards and the two aforementioned scores.

Arlington Renegades at Michigan Panthers

It was a back-and-forth battle that came down to the closing moments, as Michigan Panthers kicker Jake Bates made a game-winning, 42-yard field goal as time expired.

Bates knocked through five field goals for Michigan, which improved to 4-2. The 28-27 loss dropped the Arlington Renegades to 0-6.

San Antonio Brahmas at DC Defenders

It was a defensive bout with turnovers all around, but it was the DC Defenders who came out of the scrum with an 18-12 win.

DC put together a 99-yard touchdown drive in the first half, and then Jordan Ta'amu hit wide receiver Kelvin Harmon — who finished with eight receptions for 101 yards — for a 13-yard score in the second half. The Defenders came out victorious despite a 153-yard outing from San Antonio Brahmas running back John Lovett and 200 combined yards from the Brahmas on the ground.

