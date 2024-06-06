United Football League UFL 2024: Best mic’d up moments from Week 10 Published Jun. 6, 2024 2:14 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Week 10 of the UFL season gave football fans a thrilling preview of what's to come in the postseason.

The Birmingham Stallions pulled out a one-point win over the Michigan Panthers , who they'll face again in the USFL Conference Championship Game on Saturday, while the St. Louis Battlehawks (7-3) also escaped with a one-point win against the San Antonio Brahmas (7-3). Those teams will square off in Sunday's XFL Conference Championship Game.

Elsewhere, the Arlington Renegades (3-7) defeated the DC Defenders (4-6) by one point, while the Memphis Showboats (2-8) beat the Houston Roughnecks (1-9).

Missed any of the live action? We've got you covered with the top 10 plays and every touchdown from Week 10.

That said, check out the best mic'd up moments of the week!

Best Mic'd Up Moments of Week 10

"Y'all got a bounty on me?"

Houston's Justin Hall was tackled out of bounds on a return, slowly for that matter, and was curious if something else was going on. The wide receiver also later let a defender know that he kept running him over.

Hall finished the game with eight receptions for 70 yards.

"Get your a-- outta here!'

Brahmas defensive tackle Jaylen Twyman wanted Battlehawks signal-caller AJ McCarron to know that he was going to rough him up, but McCarron wasn't interested in the banter. Twyman did get one sack on the day, but McCarron and the Battlehawks came out on top to get home-field advantage in Sunday's XFL Conference Championship Game.

"People better enjoy getting us now because this ain't gonna happen forever!"

The Showboats ended a 2-8 season on a high note with a win at home, and head coach John DeFilippo hyped up the crowd after the win — and sounded like Kevin James when he began to raise his voice.

The head coach also shared a wholehearted moment with tight end Jay Jay Wilson.

