United Football League UFL 2024: Best mic'd up moments from Week 1 Updated Apr. 4, 2024 3:34 p.m. ET

Week 1 of the inaugural UFL season featured some jaw-dropping action and hilarious moments on and off the field.

Birmingham , Michigan , San Antonio and Memphis kept their records clean with wins, while the Arlington , St. Louis , DC and Houston came up short and will aim to bounce back this week.

You can relive every touchdown from Week 1 ahead of next week's action, which begins Saturday at noon ET when the Brahmas take on the Showboats in Memphis.

Even better, we've rounded up the best mic’d up moments from Week 1:

"That's a fairy tale."

With just a few seconds left in the Panthers' game against the Battlehawks, Michigan kicker Jake Bates lined up and boomed a 64-yard, game-winning field goal, giving the home team a dramatic 18-16 victory to open their season.

The offensive coaches for Michigan — which checked in at No. 4 in RJ Young's Week 1 power rankings — couldn't contain their excitement, and their awe-struck reactions landed on our list of one of the best mic'd up moments.

Bates' field goal also checked in at the No. 2 spot in our list of the top 10 plays from Week 1.

"You trash!"

Brahmas outside linebacker Delontae Scott came in hot with the trash talk this week, calling his on-field opponents "trash" and "tired" in the team's 27-12 win over the Defenders.

Scott, who landed on Eric Williams' list of the top UFL Defensive Player of the Year candidates this season, led the Brahmas with 7.5 sacks in 2023, good for second in the XFL, and earned All-XFL honors as a defensive lineman.

"Good job!"

Meanwhile, Showboats QB Case Cookus was handing out compliments during his team's 18-12 win over the Roughnecks. Cookus, who's No. 3 in our MVP power rankings after Week 1, threw for 201 total yards, completing 57.5% of his passes.

"Go get it!"

With halftime just seconds away, Stallions QB Matt Corral fooled the Renegades with a pump fake, hitting wideout Deon Cain for a monster 39-yard touchdown that brought Birmingham fans to their feet.

Corral, who headlines our UFL MVP power rankings after Week 1, completed 57.1% of his passes (12 of 21) for 201 yards, one score and one interception in the Stallions' season-opening 27-14 win.

