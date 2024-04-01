UFL 2024: Brahmas' fake punt headlines top 10 plays from Week 1
Week 1 of the UFL season was filled with thrilling moments from start to finish, including some bone-jarring hits, some acrobatic catches, and even a record-breaking boot.
Here are the top 10 plays from Week 1!
10. Chase Garbers to Anthony McFarland, San Antonio Brahmas
What's the best way to beat pressure? With a perfectly timed screen pass, as Garbers showed on this play, leading McFarland perfectly for a 28-yard touchdown — on 2nd-and-14 no less! — in a victory over the DC Defenders.
9. Isaiah Johnson, DC Defenders
Johnson came through with the big hit, dislodging the ball from San Antonio's ball carrier. D.J. Swearinger jumped on the ball for the turnover.
8. Christian McFarland, Memphis Showboats
They say to never stop playing until you hear the whistle, yet there seemed to be some confusion on this play. After a big hit knocked the ball loose, McFarland scooped it up and strolled into the end zone for an easy score.
7. Matt Corral to Deon Cain, Birmingham Stallions
With halftime just seconds away, former Ole Miss star Corral fooled the Arlington Renegades with a pump fake, hitting Cain for a 39-yard touchdown, allowing the Stallions to tie the score.
6. Darius Phillips, San Antonio Brahmas
The Defenders were threatening to score — and potentially tie the game — early in the fourth quarter when Phillips stepped in front of the pass for an interception. Phillips wasn't quite able to take it to the house, but it proved crucial in preserving the victory for San Antonio.
5. Luis Perez to Isaiah Winstead, Arlington Renegades
The first touchdown of the 2024 season was a beauty, as Perez tossed a perfect ball down the middle to Winstead, who had snuck behind the Stallions defense, for a 51-yard score.
4. AJ McCarron to Marcell Ateman, St. Louis Battlehawks
Ateman didn't appear to really be open on this long pass from McCarron, but when you can elevate the way he can, that doesn't seem to matter. Ateman's beautiful snag between two defenders, alas, wasn't enough to beat the Michigan Panthers.
3. Case Cookus to Vinny Papale, Memphis Showboats
Cookus put the ball in a spot where only his guy could get it, and Papale did just that, even managing to keep his toenails in bounds. The result? One pretty touchdown for the Showboats.
2. Jake Bates, Michigan Panthers
With 3 seconds left, Bates lined up and boomed a 64-yard, game-winning field goal, giving the Panthers a dramatic victory in their home opener. What time is it? It's winning time.
1. Brad Wing to Alex Mollette, San Antonio Brahmas
San Antonio dialed up a little trick-play magic in their season-opening win over the Defenders, as the punter Wing found a wide-open Mollette, the team's center, on a fourth-down play. It went 40 yards for a touchdown in what ended up being a 27-12 victory.
United Football League 2024 rosters: Ranking the eight teams' talent
FOX Super 6 contest: Chris 'The Bear' Fallica's UFL Week 1 picks
UFL announces 2024 coaching staffs for all eight teams
UFL 2024: Five things to watch for in Week 1
How to watch the UFL: TV channels, streaming, dates, times
'Deestroying', aka Donald De La Haye, signs with UFL
United Football League reveals eight team markets and head coaches for 2024
2024 UFL rules: Dean Blandino on what fans should watch for with new league
UFL MVP candidates: Renegades' Luis Perez leads talented group of QBs
