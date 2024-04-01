United Football League UFL 2024: Brahmas' fake punt headlines top 10 plays from Week 1 Updated Apr. 1, 2024 11:04 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Week 1 of the UFL season was filled with thrilling moments from start to finish, including some bone-jarring hits, some acrobatic catches, and even a record-breaking boot.

Here are the top 10 plays from Week 1!

UFL Week 1: Top 10 Plays of the week

10. Chase Garbers to Anthony McFarland, San Antonio Brahmas

What's the best way to beat pressure? With a perfectly timed screen pass, as Garbers showed on this play, leading McFarland perfectly for a 28-yard touchdown — on 2nd-and-14 no less! — in a victory over the DC Defenders.

9. Isaiah Johnson, DC Defenders

Johnson came through with the big hit, dislodging the ball from San Antonio's ball carrier. D.J. Swearinger jumped on the ball for the turnover.

8. Christian McFarland, Memphis Showboats

They say to never stop playing until you hear the whistle, yet there seemed to be some confusion on this play. After a big hit knocked the ball loose, McFarland scooped it up and strolled into the end zone for an easy score.

7. Matt Corral to Deon Cain, Birmingham Stallions

With halftime just seconds away, former Ole Miss star Corral fooled the Arlington Renegades with a pump fake, hitting Cain for a 39-yard touchdown, allowing the Stallions to tie the score.

6. Darius Phillips, San Antonio Brahmas

The Defenders were threatening to score — and potentially tie the game — early in the fourth quarter when Phillips stepped in front of the pass for an interception. Phillips wasn't quite able to take it to the house, but it proved crucial in preserving the victory for San Antonio.

5. Luis Perez to Isaiah Winstead, Arlington Renegades

The first touchdown of the 2024 season was a beauty, as Perez tossed a perfect ball down the middle to Winstead, who had snuck behind the Stallions defense, for a 51-yard score.

4. AJ McCarron to Marcell Ateman, St. Louis Battlehawks

Ateman didn't appear to really be open on this long pass from McCarron, but when you can elevate the way he can, that doesn't seem to matter. Ateman's beautiful snag between two defenders, alas, wasn't enough to beat the Michigan Panthers.

3. Case Cookus to Vinny Papale, Memphis Showboats

Cookus put the ball in a spot where only his guy could get it, and Papale did just that, even managing to keep his toenails in bounds. The result? One pretty touchdown for the Showboats.

2. Jake Bates, Michigan Panthers

With 3 seconds left, Bates lined up and boomed a 64-yard, game-winning field goal, giving the Panthers a dramatic victory in their home opener. What time is it? It's winning time.

1. Brad Wing to Alex Mollette, San Antonio Brahmas

San Antonio dialed up a little trick-play magic in their season-opening win over the Defenders, as the punter Wing found a wide-open Mollette, the team's center, on a fourth-down play. It went 40 yards for a touchdown in what ended up being a 27-12 victory.

