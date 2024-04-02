United Football League UFL 2024: Every touchdown from Week 1 Published Apr. 2, 2024 10:26 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Week 1 of the inaugural UFL season is in the books.

The Birmingham Stallions kicked off the weekend with a victory over the Arlington Renegades, with the Memphis Showboats closing it out with a win over the Houston Roughnecks — but there was plenty of action from start to finish in the UFL's opening weekend.

Here is every touchdown from Week 1!

Every touchdown of Week 1 | UFL

Birmingham Stallions 27, Arlington Renegades 14

Both teams turned the ball over on their first possession, while each also had a touchdown on a deep ball in the first half. The game was tied at 11 at halftime, but Birmingham then took over in the second half.

A pair of touchdowns — including a 7-yard rushing score from running back C.J. Marable — put the Stallions up two scores and kept them on top for good. Furthermore, they ran for 183 yards on 5.1 yards per carry as a team.

Michigan Panthers 18, St. Louis Battlehawks 16

It was a back-and-forth defensive battle in the first half, as St. Louis connected on a field goal at the end of the second quarter to take a 3-0 lead.

Then both teams began to find the end zone, and the Battlehawks took a one-point lead on a 5-yard touchdown pass from A.J. McCarron to wide receiver Marcell Ateman with 49 seconds remaining in the fourth quarter. That said, the Panthers got past midfield on the ensuing possession, and Jake Bates drained a 64-yard field goal in the closing seconds to earn the victory.

Memphis Showboats 18, Houston Roughnecks 12

Memphis got a field goal on the opening possession of the game. Two plays into Houston's subsequent possession, Memphis cornerback Kyree Woods forced a fumble and Christian McFarland ran it back 12 yards for a Showboats touchdown; they never looked back.

Memphis led by as many as 15 points and held off a late Houston push for the win.

San Antonio Brahmas 27, DC Defenders 12

Brahmas quarterback Chase Garbers and running back Anthony McFarland hooked up for a 28-yard touchdown on the opening possession of the game, and it was smooth sailing thereafter.

In fact, San Antonio was cruising to the point where punter Brad Wing threw what became a 40-yard touchdown pass to offensive lineman Alex Mollette. Meanwhile, the Brahmas held DC to just 44 rushing yards.

