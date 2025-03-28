United Football League QB Alex McGough, DE Breeland Speaks headline UFL players to watch in 2025 Published Mar. 28, 2025 4:21 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Birmingham Stallions head coach Skip Holtz has a problem that's the envy of the rest of the teams in the UFL .

Too much of a good thing.

Holtz’s two-man competition at quarterback includes former USFL MVP Alex McGough and the Carolina Panthers' 2022 third-round pick Matt Corral, who helped the Stallions win the inaugural UFL title last season. Throw in a proven signal-caller who has won games in the UFL in Case Cookus, and the Stallions have one of the most talented quarterback rooms in the league.

Holtz wouldn’t divulge who would start this weekend when Birmingham opens this season on the road against the DC Defenders on Sunday, but both McGough and Corral have split reps in practice leading up to UFL Kickoff Weekend.

However, Holtz can learn from his experience handling a similar situation last season. Last year’s UFL MVP Adrian Martinez, now with the New York Jets, split time with Corral during the regular season before winning the starting job.

"It’s like he never left," Holtz said about McGough, who returns to the UFL after spending time on the Green Bay Packers' practice squad as both a quarterback and receiver. "He [has] got great recall of the offense and is doing a really nice job. But for him, he’s been playing receiver for the last year, so it’s getting his arm in shape, and doing all that kind of stuff has been bigger than getting him caught up in the offense."

McGough is just one of several players to watch as the UFL ramps up for a second season of spring football.

Offensive players to watch

Alex McGough, QB, Stallions

The FIU product completed 67.4% of his passes for 2,015 yards and 20 touchdowns to lead Birmingham to the USFL title game two years ago. McGough also ran for 403 yards and five touchdowns. A seventh-round selection by the Seattle Seahawks in the 2018 NFL Draft, McGough is still just 29 years old.

The leading passer in the UFL in 2024 with 2,309 passing yards and 18 touchdowns, Perez got preseason snaps with the Los Angeles Chargers last season. A coach on the field and quick processor, Perez anchors an Arlington offense that also returns standout tight end Sal Cannella and receiver Tyler Vaughns.

The 2023 UFL Offensive Player of the Year, Butler led the league in receiving yards with 652. At 6-foot-5 and 220 pounds, Butler is a matchup problem on the perimeter with his size — particularly in the red zone. Butler joins one of the deepest receiver rooms in the league that includes Jahcour Pearson, Denzel Mims and Frank Darby.

One of the most explosive playmakers in the league, McFarland missed time last season because of a shoulder injury, but the dynamic runner showed he can consistently create big plays when healthy. McFarland pairs with John Lovett to give San Antonio a potent 1-2 punch at running back.

A mobile, dual-threat quarterback who spent time with the Baltimore Ravens, Brown took over the helm from one of the worst offenses in the UFL last season in Houston. Brown, who beat out Nolan Henderson for the starting job, will look to running back Kirk Merritt and receiver Justin Hall as playmakers who can make guys miss in space.

Defensive players to watch

The reigning UFL Defensive Player of the Year, Speaks led the league with 9.5 sacks in 2024. He spent time in training camp with the Jacksonville Jaguars last season. He’s part of a stingy Michigan defense that includes linebacker Frank Ginda and safety Kai Nacua, the older brother of Los Angeles Rams breakout receiver Puka Nacua.

The leading tackler in the UFL last year with 78 stops, Harvey earned All-UFL defensive honors in 2024. He anchors the middle of a St. Louis defense that held opponents to 20.2 points per game last season, which was the fourth-best mark in the league. Harvey spent time with the Dallas Cowboys last season.

Carlos Davis, DT, Stallions

The explosive defensive tackle led the Stallions with 7.0 sacks in 2024, earning a spot on the All-UFL defensive team. Davis is part of a stout Birmingham defense that held opponents to 18 points per game (second in the UFL) and forced a league-best 17 turnovers.

Tavante Beckett, LB, Brahmas

A playmaker and tone-setter for San Antonio, Beckett finished third in the league with 73 combined tackles in 2024. He returns with fellow defender Jordan Williams to give the Brahmas one of the best linebacker tandems in the UFL.

Deandre Baker, CB, Defenders

One of the top cover corners in the league, Baker is a former first-round selection by the New York Giants in the 2019 NFL Draft. An All-UFL selection on defense for the Defenders under the direction of defensive coordinator Gregg Williams last season, Baker finished with 22 tackles, two pass breakups and one forced fumble.

Others to watch: LB Pita Taumoepenu (Battlehawks), LB Donald Payne (Renegades), S A.J. Thomas (Stallions), RB Jacob Saylors (Battlehawks), QB Jordan Ta’amu (Defenders), TE Jace Sternberger (Stallions), TE Jordan Thomas (Stallions), WR Jontre Kirklin (Brahmas), S Kameron Kelly (Battlehawks).

Eric D. Williams has reported on the NFL for more than a decade, covering the Los Angeles Rams for Sports Illustrated, the Los Angeles Chargers for ESPN and the Seattle Seahawks for the Tacoma News Tribune. Follow him at @eric_d_williams .

