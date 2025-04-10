United Football League Jordan Ta'amu's TD, Jordan Williams's pick-six headline UFL Week 3's top plays Updated Apr. 14, 2025 7:32 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Week 3 of the 2025 UFL season is in the books, and there were many exciting moments over the weekend that was filled with down-to-the-wire wins.

In fact, two of Week 3's matchups ended as one-point games, with another ending as a one-possession game. When it was all said and done, only one team remained undefeated on the season.

That said, we've rounded up the top 10 plays from Week 3!

De La Haye was perfect in the first half of Sunday's game, making all three of his field goals. His second kick — a 55-yarder — was his most impressive of the day, but it wasn't enough to spark a comeback, as San Antonio lost by three.

Needing only one yard to win the game, the Stallions turned to their dynamic quarterback and his legs. With 26 seconds remaining and on the one-point conversion following a touchdown that tied the game at 9-all, Corral ran right up the middle on a QB draw for what ended up being the game-winning score.

8. Brahmas QB Kellen Mond to RB Anthony McFarland

De La Haye got the Brahmas on the board early and often in Sunday's tilt, but they needed more than just field goals. On their first drive of the second half, Mond ended the drive by dropping a ball right to McFarland right in front of the pylon to help the Brahmas cut the Panthers' lead in the third quarter.

Henderson was able to make something out of nothing on one play in the third quarter of Saturday's game against the Memphis Showboats. The Roughnecks' QB scrambled around the pocket before rolling out to his right on a third-and-goal from their opponent's 7-yard line. He eventually found a tight window to throw a laser to Butler, who made the grab for a touchdown to help cut the Showboats' lead to 11-9 en route to their 18-17 win.

6. Brahmas special teams unit

San Antonio's special teams showed out in the first half of Sunday's game against Michigan. As De La Haye, aka "Deestroying," made three field goals, the Brahmas kept three points off the board when they blocked Panthers kicker B.T. Potter's 44-yard field goal attempt in the first quarter.

After Henderson's impressive touchdown pass, the Roughnecks defense stepped up to give Houston the lead in the third quarter. O'Neal intercepted Showboats QB E.J. Perry's pass, returning it 30 yards to give his team a 15-11 edge.

Darby only had one reception in the Battlehawks' 27-15 loss to the DC Defenders on Sunday, but it was a big one. He was able to make a grab over the Defenders' secondary on a deep pass thrown by Wilkins and fell into the end zone for a 35-yard touchdown.

3. Panthers RB Jaden Shirden

Shirden was able to make some excitement happen with his legs in the third quarter of Sunday's game against the Brahmas. Two plays after San Antonio cut the lead to 17-15, Shirden juked out of a tackle and ran right by the Brahmas' defense for a 43-yard touchdown.

2. Brahmas LB Jordan Williams

It appeared that the Panthers were about to score and seal the victory against the Brahmas on Sunday, but Wilkins had other plans. San Antonio's linebacker intercepted Perkins' pass and returned it for an 85-yard touchdown to help tie the game up at 23-all with just under five minutes remaining.

1. Defenders QB Jordan Ta'amu to WR Ty Scott

In the battle of the then-undefeateds, the Defenders showed the Battlehawks that they weren't messing around early. After getting a turnover to take an early 3-0 lead, the Defenders added to their lead when Ta'amu threw a deep pass on the money to Scott for a 62-yard touchdown to give DC a 10-0 advantage.

