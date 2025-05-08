United Football League Five things to watch for in Week 7 of the 2025 UFL season Updated May. 8, 2025 5:34 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

The DC Defenders have the UFL ’s leading passer in quarterback Jordan Ta’amu.

But Ta’amu needs a consistent pass catcher to throw the ball to, and this year that has been Chris Rowland. The Tennessee State product leads the league in receiving yards (395) and is tied for the league lead in receiving touchdowns (three). Rowland is also the UFL’s leader in all-purpose yards (836).

At 5-foot-8 and 179 pounds, Rowland doesn’t overwhelm opponents with his size or speed. Instead, he’s always exactly where he needs to be on the field, serving as a security blanket for Ta’amu. Rowland finished with nine receptions for 144 receiving yards and a touchdown in the Defenders' loss to the Michigan Panthers last week.

"He prepares every week the right way," Defenders interim head coach Shannon Harris said about Rowland.

"He prepares his body the right way. That’s why he’s able to be out there and sustain a lot of playing time. When he comes out to work for practice, he understands the scheme, week in and week out. He’s really good at talking back with the quarterback, Jordan, in what he’s seeing, so he over communicates. He’s a pro’s pro."

Rowland will need to be at his best this weekend as the Defenders (4-2) push towards the playoffs, hitting the road to face the San Antonio Brahmas (1-5) on Friday night (8 p.m. ET on FOX and the FOX Sports app).

Then, the Arlington Renegades (3-3) host the Panthers (4-2) on Saturday (1 p.m. ET on FOX and the FOX Sports app).

Closing things out with a doubleheader, with the Houston Roughnecks (3-3) facing the Birmingham Stallions (4-2) — the defending champions' their third game in a row at Protective Stadium — on Sunday (noon ET), followed by the Memphis Showboats (1-5) playing host to the St. Louis Battlehawks (4-2) later that evening (3 p.m. ET).

Here’s a closer look at five things to watch for in Week 7:

1. Brahmas QB Kevin Hogan gets second start

The Brahmas will stick with Hogan as the team’s starting quarterback for a second straight week after he did a better job of creating explosive plays on offense in Week 6. Jarrett Guarantano will serve as the team’s No. 2 quarterback, while Kellen Mond — the team’s starter to begin the season — will serve as the emergency No. 3 quarterback.

San Antonio is averaging a league-low 11.8 points per game and hasn't scored a touchdown in the past two games.

Interim head coach Payton Pardee will continue to serve as the team’s head coach this week. However, Wade Phillips said he’s in better health and plans to attend his team’s game this weekend in Birmingham. Phillips took a leave of absence earlier this season due to health concerns and is hopeful about returning before the end of the season.

Also, San Antonio’s most explosive playmaker, Anthony McFarland, has been ruled out this week with a left shoulder injury that forced him to leave last week's game early. McFarland is third in the league with 242 rushing yards. The Brahmas will also be without receivers Greg Ward Jr. (abdomen) and Mathew Sexton (hamstring).

2. Renegades RB Kalen Ballage out for the season with shoulder issue

Arlington head coach Bob Stoops told reporters that Ballage, who exited the Renegades' game last week early, was placed on IR and is done for the season due to a separated shoulder that will require surgery.

The Arizona State product is second in the league in rushing with 306 rushing yards and two scores. Ballage also has the longest rushing touchdown in UFL history, a 77-yard gallop for a score in Week 1.

Arlington will lean on Dae Dae Hunter and De’Veon Smith to fill the void. Hunter is fifth in the UFL in rushing with 242 yards through six games. The Renegades also signed RB Tony Jones to replace Ballage on the depth chart.

3. Battlehawks waive WR Denzel Mims

The Battlehawks waived Mims, a former second-round selection by the New York Jets in the 2020 NFL Draft, this week. The Baylor product totaled just five catches for 51 yards on seven targets through six games this season. With the extra roster spot, the Battlehawks brought back receiver Sam Wiglusz out of Ohio.

Elsewhere, the Brahmas waived offensive lineman Greg Eiland this week, while the Roughnecks signed tight end Cam Sutton. San Antonio also executed a trade this week, picking up receiver Dee Anderson from the Showboats in exchange for cornerback Darius Phillips.

In other roster news, Defenders leading sack man Andre Mintze (4.5 sacks) is out this week with a head injury.

4. Stallions bolster QB depth with Jalen Morton

Birmingham has started three different quarterbacks so far this season and has played four over six games. With the team’s top two signal callers — Alex McGough (shoulder) and Matt Corral (hip) — out again this week, head coach Skip Holtz added some much-needed depth to the position, signing Morton.

The Prairie View A&M product had been playing arena football for the Southwest Kansas Storm, where he finished with 1,335 passing yards, 285 rushing yards and 34 total touchdowns. Morton is familiar with Birmingham’s scheme, having served as McGough’s backup during the team’s legacy USFL championship run in 2023.

Holtz said there’s a chance that McGough could return next week, while Corral is likely out until the end of the regular season but could be available if the Stallions make the playoffs.

Case Cookus is expected to get his third start of the year for the Stallions. Cookus’ backup, Andrew Peasley, suffered a knee injury and has not practiced this week, so J’Mar Smith would be No. 2 behind Cookus if Peasley isn't healthy.

5. Battlehawks' Pita Taumoepenu is "The Closer"

The UFL's leader with 5.5 sacks on the year, Taumoepenu earned an appropriate nickname from his teammates.

"We just call him ‘The Closer,’" fellow St. Louis edge rusher Chris Garrett said about his teammate this week.

Taumoepenu helped shut the door on the Renegades last week, sacking Arlington QB Luis Perez and forcing a fumble that Garrett recovered to seal the victory. He finished with two sacks, two forced fumbles and five combined tackles, earning UFL Defensive Player of the Week honors.

Taumoepenu, the 2023 XFL Defensive Player of the Year, has his sights on winning that award for the UFL this season. Panthers DE Breeland Speaks won the award last year, finishing with a league-high 9.5 sacks in the regular season.

Eric D. Williams has reported on the NFL for more than a decade, covering the Los Angeles Rams for Sports Illustrated, the Los Angeles Chargers for ESPN and the Seattle Seahawks for the Tacoma News Tribune. Follow him at @eric_d_williams .

