4 Takeaways from Week 2 of the 2026 UFL Season

Now that’s more like it!

DC Defenders head coach Shannon Harris sought some redemption in Week 2 after mustering just 10 points in a season-opening road loss, and the defending UFL champions received it in the form of an easy 44-26 victory over the Columbus Aviators at Historic Crew Stadium in Ohio on Friday.

The Defenders leaned on the ground game, totaling 229 rushing yards. Standout running back Deon Jackson led the effort with 97 rushing yards on 11 carries and three touchdowns. Quarterback Jordan Ta’amu was efficient through the air, going 8-for-11 for 99 yards, a touchdown pass and an interception. The Defenders (1-1) scored on eight of their 11 possessions and forced four Aviators (0-2) turnovers.

"We had to reestablish our D.C. brand of football," Harris told reporters after the game. "We did a good job up front blocking. We challenged our O-line up front in running the football, and those guys did a good job in rising up to the challenge."

Elsewhere, the Orlando Storm improved to 2-0 with a 19-9 home victory over the winless Louisville Kings (0-2). The Houston Gamblers (1-1) earned their first victory of the season on a last-second, 50-yard field goal to seal a comeback win and defeat the Birmingham Stallions (1-1) by two, 22-20. There's one game remaining in Week 2, as the Dallas Renegades (1-0) host the St. Louis Battlehawks (1-1) on Tuesday night (8 p.m. ET on FS1).

[2026 UFL Results: Gamblers, Storm, Defenders Victorious In Week 2]

Here are my takeaways from Week 2 of the UFL:

1. Gamblers earn first victory, run over Stallions

Houston, who finished with just 42 rushing yards in Week 1, rumbled for 174 yards on the ground this weekend. Still, they struggled to get into the end zone, going 1-for-6 in the red zone. However, trailing 19-14 with 7:25 left in the game, the Gamblers got a break. On a 24-yard field goal attempt by John Hoyland, Birmingham was called for an illegal formation for having too many men on one side of the line on a replay review, giving Houston a first down.

The Gamblers scored their only touchdown two plays later on a 2-yard run by Jalen White, who finished with a game-high 82 yards. The Stallions answered with a score of their own, retaking the lead on an Anthony McFarland Jr. 1-yard run.

Benched a week earlier, Houston quarterback Nolan Henderson marched his offense into field-goal position with 1:56 left, and Hoyland drilled the game-winning field goal from 50 yards out — one of his five field goals on the day. Henderson went 15-for-23 for 186 yards in relief of Hunter Dekkers, who had to leave the game because of a shoulder injury. Houston finished with 407 total yards of offense and held the Stallions to zero sacks. Birmingham quarterback Matt Corral went 21-for-27 for 226 yards and two scores, but he also had two costly interceptions.

2. Defenders get their groove back

One of the most aggressive, blitz-heavy defenses in the league last season, the Defenders got back to their identity in a road win against the Aviators. DC held Columbus to 4.2 yards per play, forced four turnovers and recorded four sacks. Defensive back Sam Kidd led the Defenders with seven combined tackles, an interception and two pass breakups. The Defenders finished with 16 takeaways last season, tied for the third-most in the UFL.

DC’s ability to dominate the line of scrimmage on both sides of the ball helped propel them to a league title last season. The Defenders are tied for the league lead with seven sacks. Jackson leads the league in rushing yards (154) and rushing touchdowns (four).

3. QB Jack Plummer leads Storm to 2-0 start

Head coach Anthony Becht is in a different location, but the results have been the same for the former New York Jets tight end. Becht has led Orland to a 2-0 record to start the year, with his team taking care of the Kings by double digits in a Week 2 road victory.

One of the main reasons for Orlando’s success has been the play of the team’s starting quarterback in Plummer. The Louisville product went 18-for-23 for 182 yards, including a 41-yard touchdown pass to KJ Hamler and a 39-yard score by Elijhah Badger. Plummer’s lone blemish was an interception by Kings cornerback Deantre Prince in the fourth quarter. For the season, Plummer is tops in the league in completion percentage (77.8), second in passing yards (422) and second in passer rating (118.7).

4. Can Dorian Thompson-Robinson get some run?

Speaking of Orlando quarterbacks, it’s surprising that a former starting back in the pros in Thompson-Robinson can’t find his way onto the field in the eight-team UFL. I understand that Plumber apparently beat out the UCLA product as the starter in Orlando, and the 26-year-old Thompson-Robinson must wait his turn. However, if he’s not going to see the field regularly, the Storm should trade him to another team for the good of the league.

The UFL is starved for competent quarterback play, so it makes little sense for someone like Thompson-Robinson — who was selected in the fifth round of the 2023 NFL Draft by the Cleveland Browns and appeared in 15 games for the franchise — to hold a clipboard in a developmental league struggling to put points on the board.

Thompson-Robinson went 2-for-3 for 19 yards in relief of Plummer, who had to leave the game briefly after getting the wind knocked out of him.

4 ½: What’s Next

One game will be played on Friday (Storm at Kings), one on Saturday (Gamblers at Defenders) and two on Sunday (Aviators at Renegades and Stallions at Battlehawks).