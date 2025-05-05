United Football League 2025 UFL Power Rankings: Panthers on the rise, Defenders slide after Week 6 Updated May. 5, 2025 1:45 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Week 6 of the 2025 UFL season was filled with plenty of thrilling results, including a statement win by the Michigan Panthers .

The opening two games of the weekend were decided by a combined seven points, as the Battlehawks topped the Renegades on Friday night, 12-6, while the Roughnecks survived against the Showboats, 21-20, in a dramatic contest on Saturday.

The most notable result of the weekend came on Sunday as the Panthers cruised to a 38-14 victory over the Defenders, while the Stallions closed out the weekend with a dominant 26-3 win over the Brahmas.

With that, it's time for my updated UFL Power Rankings following a jam-packed Week 6:

Current odds to win 2025 title: +10000

Interim coach Payton Pardee was looking for a spark for his team’s offense, giving Kevin Hogan his first start for the Brahmas this season. Hogan played well, completing 17 of 26 passes for 179 yards with an interception, but he could only do so much with a rushing attack that garnered just 24 yards in the game.

The Brahmas needed a win against Birmingham to give themselves a realistic shot at getting back to the playoffs, but with four games left to play and three games out of first place in the XFL Conference, San Antonio will find it difficult to play postseason football after winning the conference title last season.

Current odds to win 2025 title: +7500

Dressen Winn completed 22 of 34 passes for 207 yards with a touchdown and an interception in his second start of the season, but the Showboats fell a possession short. Now, Memphis is in the same predicament that the Brahmas are in, looking at the standings three games back with four weeks left to play.

While Dee Anderson caught five passes for 47 yards, star wideout Jonathan Adams caught just two of five targeted passes in a game where the Showboats could’ve used his big-play ability.

Current odds to win 2025 title: +1000

The Roughnecks have become a different team with Jalan McClendon at quarterback. The former NC State and Baylor QB completed 20 of 28 passes for 149 yards with a touchdown in a 21-20 win over Memphis. McClendon's impact on the team has made the offense functional, opportunistic and has put the Roughnecks in position to achieve a winning record after the halfway mark of the season.

The Roughnecks scored 11 points off of turnovers, and the offense played turnover-free football, allowing its defense to stay in a game that came down to the final minutes before Houston walked away with the win.

Memphis Showboat vs. Houston Roughnecks Highlights

Current odds to win 2025 title: +275

Though Case Cookus started the game, the Stallions needed to play a different quarterback due to injury for the fourth game in six weeks. Still, Cookus and backup Andrew Peasley were more than enough for the Stallions to secure a 23-point win against San Antonio. Cookus played his best game of the season, completing 16 of 23 passes for 166 passing yards and two touchdowns.

Kicker Harrison Mevis put the game out of reach for the Brahmas with field goals of 49 and 50 yards in the third quarter, while the Stallion defense didn’t allow a single third-down conversion — holding San Antonio to 0-for-10 — and notched more sacks (four) than it allowed points (three).

Birmingham Stallions vs. San Antonio Brahmas Highlights

Current odds to win 2025 title: +475

Despite another great performance by quarterback Jordan Ta’amu, who completed 19 of 36 passes for 259 yards and two touchdowns, as well as a brilliant nine-catch, 144-yard receiving day from wide receiver Chris Rowland, the Defenders were summarily sacked by the Panthers.

The loss moved the Defenders into a tie for first place as the team's rush defense was exposed on Saturday. The Defenders gave up more than 200 rushing yards while the team gave up 90 yards in penalties. Interim head coach Shannon Harris will find plenty for his defense to fix before this weekend, but they're still in good shape to win the XFL Conference if they can regain their form.

Current odds to win 2025 title: +550

The Renegades committed four turnovers, including three lost fumbles, in what was a one-score game with their most immediate competition for the second playoff spot in the XFL Conference. On a weekend filled with games that had major playoff implications, the Renegade offense couldn’t run or throw the ball with efficiency.

Kalen Ballage, the UFL’s leading rusher heading into Week 7, finished with nine rushes for just 30 yards. While the Renegades defense played admirably, allowing just 171 total yards, one big play was enough to dash their chances of a win.

Current odds to win 2025 title: +300

Hakeem Butler made the difference. His 30-yard touchdown grab was the only one scored in the contest. Since returning to the field in Week 5, the reigning UFL Offensive Player of the Year has recorded three catches and all three have resulted in scores. St. Louis earned a win against an Arlington team also vying for a spot in the XFL playoffs.

Former TCU QB Max Duggan completed just seven passes for 93 yards while the St. Louis' offense converted just three of 13 third-down conversion attempts. Meanwhile, St. Louis' defense took advantage of its prodigious crowd advantage and recorded 5.5 sacks and an interception against Arlington.

Arlington Renegades vs. St. Louis Battlehawks Highlights

Current odds to win 2025 title: +350

Bryce Perkins put together his best performance of the season, and the rest of the Panthers joined him. Perkins completed 13 of 18 passes for 188 yards, rushed for 76 yards on nine carries and proved responsible for three touchdowns in a dominant win over what was the best team in the UFL through the first half of the season.

Running back Toa Taua led all rushers with 94 yards on 19 carries as the Panthers rolled for 213 yards on the ground. Michigan's defense allowed just two scores on nine DC drives and gave its offense an average starting field position at its 42-yard line. By contrast, the Defenders began with an average starting field position at their own 22-yard line.

RJ Young is a national college football writer and analyst for FOX Sports. Follow him on Twitter at @RJ_Young .

