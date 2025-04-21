United Football League 2025 UFL Playoffs: Schedule, playoff picture, dates, time, TV Published Apr. 22, 2025 2:31 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

We're almost halfway through the 2025 UFL season. As teams continue to separate themselves on the field, the playoff picture will become clearer. Here is the updated UFL playoff picture for the 2025 season, including current standings, remaining schedule and playoff seedings if the season were to end today. Keep in mind that the top two teams from each division will earn spots in the semifinals, with the winners of those matchups meeting up in the championship game.

2025 UFL Standings

USFL

XFL

2025 UFL Playoff Picture

USFL 1 vs. USFL 2: Stallions vs. Panthers

XFL 1 vs. XFL 2: Renegades vs. Defenders

UFL Top 10 Plays From Week 4 | United Football League

2025 UFL Schedule

Week 5

Friday, April 25

Saturday, April 26

Sunday, April 27

Week 6

Friday, May 2

Saturday, May 3

Sunday, May 4

Week 7

Friday, May 9

Saturday, May 10

Sunday, May 11

Week 8

Friday, May 16

Saturday, May 17

Sunday, May 18

Week 9

Friday, May 23

Saturday, May 24

Sunday, May 25

Week 10

Friday, May 30

Saturday, May 31

Sunday, June 1

Conference Championships

Sunday, June 8

UFL Championship

Saturday, June 14

