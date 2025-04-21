2025 UFL Playoffs: Schedule, playoff picture, dates, time, TV
We're almost halfway through the 2025 UFL season. As teams continue to separate themselves on the field, the playoff picture will become clearer. Here is the updated UFL playoff picture for the 2025 season, including current standings, remaining schedule and playoff seedings if the season were to end today. Keep in mind that the top two teams from each division will earn spots in the semifinals, with the winners of those matchups meeting up in the championship game.
2025 UFL Standings
USFL
- Birmingham Stallions (3-1)
- Michigan Panthers (3-1)
- Houston Roughnecks (1-3)
- Memphis Showboats (0-4)
XFL
- Arlington Renegades (3-1)
- DC Defenders (3-1)
- St. Louis Battlehawks (2-2)
- San Antonio Brahmas (1-3)
2025 UFL Playoff Picture
USFL 1 vs. USFL 2: Stallions vs. Panthers
XFL 1 vs. XFL 2: Renegades vs. Defenders
2025 UFL Schedule
Week 5
Friday, April 25
- Memphis Showboats vs. Birmingham Stallions - 8 p.m. (FOX)
Saturday, April 26
- Michigan Panthers vs. St. Louis Battlehawks - 7 p.m. (ESPN)
Sunday, April 27
- DC Defenders vs. Arlington Renegades - 12 p.m. (ESPN)
- Houston Roughnecks vs. San Antonio Brahmas - 3 p.m. (ESPN)
Week 6
Friday, May 2
- Arlington Renegades vs. St. Louis Battlehawks - 8 p.m. (FOX)
Saturday, May 3
- Memphis Showboats vs. Houston Roughnecks - 12 p.m. (ABC)
Sunday, May 4
- DC Defenders vs. Michigan Panthers - 12 p.m. (ESPN2)
- San Antonio Brahmas vs. Birmingham Stallions - 4 p.m. (FOX)
Week 7
Friday, May 9
- DC Defenders vs. San Antonio Brahmas - 8 p.m. (FOX)
Saturday, May 10
- Michigan Panthers vs. Arlington Renegades - 1 p.m. (FOX)
Sunday, May 11
- Houston Roughnecks vs. Birmingham Stallions - 12 p.m. (ABC)
- St. Louis Battlehawks vs. Memphis Showboats - 3 p.m. (ESPN)
Week 8
Friday, May 16
- Memphis Showboats vs. San Antonio Brahmas - 8 p.m. (FOX)
Saturday, May 17
- Michigan Panthers vs. Houston Roughnecks - 1 p.m. (FOX)
- Birmingham Stallions vs. St. Louis Battlehawks - 1 p.m. (FOX)
Sunday, May 18
- Arlington Renegades vs. DC Defenders - 12 p.m. (ABC)
Week 9
Friday, May 23
- St. Louis Battlehawks vs. San Antonio Brahmas - 8 p.m. (FOX)
Saturday, May 24
- Arlington Renegades vs. Memphis Showboats - 12 p.m. (ABC)
- Michigan Panthers vs. Birmingham Stallions - 3 p.m. (ABC)
Sunday, May 25
- DC Defenders vs. Houston Roughnecks - 4 p.m. (FOX)
Week 10
Friday, May 30
- St. Louis Battlehawks vs. DC Defenders - 8 p.m. (FOX)
Saturday, May 31
- Houston Roughnecks vs. Michigan Panthers - 3 p.m. (ESPN)
Sunday, June 1
- Arlington Renegades vs. San Antonio Brahmas - 12 p.m. (ABC)
- Birmingham Stallions vs. Memphis Showboats - 3 p.m. (FOX)
Conference Championships
Sunday, June 8
- Conference Championship - 3 p.m. (ABC)
- Conference Championship - 6 p.m. (FOX)
UFL Championship
Saturday, June 14
- UFL Championship - 8 p.m. (ABC)