United Football League 2024 UFL Week 4 Predictions, expert picks by Chris 'The Bear' Fallica Published Apr. 19, 2024 4:42 p.m. ET

"Bear Bets" are real wagers that Chris "The Bear" Fallica is actually making.

Football is back and the UFL is kicking off its inaugural season after the merger of the USFL and XFL in late 2023. I'm glad to be able to get my football betting itch scratched in the spring.

So what happens this season? Can the Birmingham Stallions win a spring football crown for the third season in a row? Or will they be dethroned by a hungrier squad?

I'll be here every week to give you my best UFL bets, so if you are looking to throw down a few bucks on the games, I have you covered.

Memphis Showboats @ St. Louis Battlehawks (12:30 p.m. ET Saturday, ABC)

Memphis was shredded by Birmingham last week. Quarterback Case Cookus was sacked five times, which brought the season total to 11. So one would think the Showboats will keep things simple and cautious this week against a Battlehawks team that should continue to eat clock with the short passing game.

We’ve seen a run of points in the last couple of weeks, but I’m thinking this isn’t one of them.

PICK: Under 45.5 points scored by both teams combined

Chris "The Bear" Fallica has covered sports for nearly three decades. While college football has been his focus, he also enjoys the NFL, Soccer, Golf, Tennis, MLB, NHL and Horse Racing, with an "occasional" wager on such events. Chris recently won the inaugural Circa Football Invitational and finished in the Top 10 of the Golden Nugget Football Contest. He’s a multiple-time qualifier for the NHC Handicapping Championship. Remember, "The less you bet, the more you lose when you win!" Follow him on Twitter @ chrisfallica .

