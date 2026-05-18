Geoff Schwartz Questions Mike McCarthy’s Support for Aaron Rodgers in Pittsburgh

The Pittsburgh Steelers are running it back with quarterback Aaron Rodgers, officially re-signing the 21-year veteran on Monday morning for a second season in Pittsburgh. The move also rekindles a familiar partnership with coach Mike McCarthy, marking their first reunion since 2018.

On FOX Sports' "The Herd" with Colin Cowherd, FOX Sports analyst Geoff Schwartz joined the show to discuss Rodgers’ reunion with McCarthy. Cowherd questioned McCarthy’s support for the move, suggesting he would prefer to roll with the team’s young quarterbacks.

"I think [Mike] McCarthy is publicly taking a bullet because he would rather go with the kids," Cowherd said. But he got the job and part of the deal is don’t badmouth us when we bring Aaron [Rodgers] back."

Schwartz pointed to the prior tension between Rodgers and McCarthy in Green Bay, where their working relationship ended with McCarthy’s firing in 2018 amid reported friction. He questioned how the reunion in Pittsburgh would function given that history.

"Remember, Aaron Rodgers and McCarthy did not end well, like he got him fired," Schwartz said. "Now, they’re supposed to be best friends again at work? They’re professionals, but again, I don’t know if you’re a Steelers fan, how you’re looking forward to the season."

Not only have the Steelers struggled to find a long-term answer at quarterback, but playoff success has also become a concern. The team has largely settled into the 8–9-win range in recent seasons, reflecting mediocrity.

Pittsburgh’s last postseason win came in 2017, when it defeated the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Divisional Round.

"You know exactly how this is going to go," Schwartz said. "They haven’t won a playoff game in nine years, but you knew how the last nine were going to go anyway, but this doesn’t feel like any hope."

Schwartz questioned whether Pittsburgh’s commitment to staying competitive in the short term is preventing a needed reset with an aging roster.

"I think that if you asked McCarthy, ‘hey, let's sort of get rid of the old guys, let’s go young this year and next year we’ll hit it hard,’ I think he would rather take that," Schwartz said. "But the pride, the organization, at some point you should have to say for a year or two that we’re going to be bad."

The Steelers have never fully hit the reset button or entered a traditional rebuild, but Schwartz has pointed to examples where that approach has worked elsewhere.

"There’s probably examples of it working," Schwartz said. "The Patriots got Drake Maye, like it works if you do it right. It does work if you do it right and Pittsburgh refuses to do it right."