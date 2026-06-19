Can USA Really Win The 2026 World Cup? 'Yes,' Zlatan Ibrahimović Says

After the USA's 2-0 victory against Australia on Friday, FOX Sports' Rebecca Lowe asked Zlatan Ibrahimović a simple question.

"Zlatan, I want one word from you. Can the U.S. win this World Cup?"

"Yes," Ibrahimović replied, definitively.

With the "World Cup Live" audience listening, Ibrahimović declared his belief that America can win the 2026 FIFA World Cup trophy on home soil in front of its fans. His opinion has been built over two impressive performances over the last week from the U.S.

Ibrahimović said his confidence rose after watching the U.S. finish attacks with decisiveness, pounce on opportunities in front of goal, showcase class and skill throughout the midfield and going forward and protect their leads with a sturdy backline.

(Photo by Sarah Stier - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)

The U.S. scored a total of five goals, conceding only one, while earning six points and a spot in the round of 32 thanks to its first two matches.

But the strongest influence behind Ibrahimović's bold declaration is the droves of American fans pushing their countrymen on the pitch.

"When you have this support it’s difficult to beat you," Ibrahimović said. "That is what they need, and they just need to continue to bring confidence from game-to-game."

"I said it before: Whatever happened before the World Cup is not as important as what happens now," Ibrahimović added. "Now is the momentum they have. If you didn’t believe before, I will repeat: ‘Start believing.’ Have the country behind them."

Fellow World Cup Live panelist Thierry Henry agreed with Zlatan's sentiment. While leading France to win the 1998 FIFA World Cup on home soil, Henry previously felt the love the American players are certainly receiving in 2026.

"I’ve been in there: home soil, World Cup," Henry said. "Suddenly, when everybody starts to believe that you can, things can be done."

The feeling of hope isn't exclusively external, as USA manager Mauricio Pochettino used specific language that would indicate his increased belief when speaking with FOX Sports' Jenny Taft following Friday's match.

"I want to go back to one thing that I heard and one thing only — Mauricio Pochettino said, ‘If you want to win the competition,’" Henry said. "Before, he would have said, ‘Let’s see how far we can go.’ He said, ‘If we want to win the competition, we need to have everyone.’



"Things have changed," Henry added.

The U.S. has every reason to feel positive after dominating Paraguay and Australia to clinch a spot in the round of 32. But it will take five more victories to complete the feat of winning America's first men's FIFA World Cup trophy.