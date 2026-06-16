FIFA Men's World Cup
Zlatan Ibrahimović Doesn't Need Alexi Lalas? Lie Detector Test Reveals All
FIFA Men's World Cup

Zlatan Ibrahimović Doesn't Need Alexi Lalas? Lie Detector Test Reveals All

Updated Jun. 16, 2026 3:12 p.m. ET

People tend to be more honest in the late hours of the night.

On that note, FOX Sports Soccer Analyst and global soccer icon Zlatan Ibrahimović took a lie detector test in an appearance on FOX's "After Hours with James Corden."

What could possibly go wrong here, right?

The lie detector test determined that Ibrahimović lied about being the "most handsome" man to play in the FIFA World Cup, that his "self-confidence is a mask" for his true character and respecting "the opinions of all" FOX Sports analysts.

You hear that, Alexi Lalas and Thierry Henry? Ibrahimović doesn't respect your opinions! By the way, that's not the only stray Henry took.

What did Ibrahimović tell the truth about? Well, a lot. For starters, he asserted that a FOX Sports soccer panel of four Zlatans would be better than one with Lalas, Henry, Rebecca Lowe and himself. As for his playing career, Ibrahimović feels that he's a better player than Henry (another stray is looming for him), Norway star Erling Haaland and England star Harry Kane.

Meanwhile, Ibrahimović doesn't tip 20% in the United States, hasn't googled himself over the last week and admitted that he hasn't gotten over a 2010 feud with his former manager, Pep Guardiola. On a nice note, he genuinely enjoyed playing in MLS with the LA Galaxy from 2018-19.

And, to put a bow on the matter, Ibrahimović admitted that being on the air with Corden is "beneath" him.

Of course, Henry, Lalas and Lowe themselves were able to react to Ibrahimović's takes, with the Sweden legend jokingly saying it was "all love." 

"Rebecca, you look great. Thierry, you look sharp, Monsieur. Alexi … we can discuss," Ibrahimović quipped. 

Lowe wasn't going to allow Ibrahimović to get off that easily. She put Ibrahimović's anchor skills to the test by having him toss to a commercial break.

Let's keep tabs on how the rapport between these four evolves over the tournament.

share
Get more from the FIFA Men's World Cup Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: Top 100 Players In The 2026 FIFA World Cup, Ranked

Top 100 Players In The 2026 FIFA World Cup, Ranked

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballINDYCAR Image INDYCARMLB MLBCollege Basketball College BasketballNASCAR Image NASCAR
Top Shows
The Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstThe Joel Klatt Show logo The Joel Klatt ShowKevin Harvick's Happy Hour logo Kevin Harvick's Happy HourBear Bets logo Bear Bets
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX One FOX One
Quick Links
2026 FIFA WORLD CUP Image FIFA World Cup 2026™Best Betting Apps Image Best Betting Apps & SitesBest Sportsbook Promos Image Best Sportsbook PromosWatch USA vs Australia Watch USA vs Australia
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2026 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | California Consumer Privacy Act (CCPA) Opt-Out Icon Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes