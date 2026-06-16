Zlatan Ibrahimović Doesn't Need Alexi Lalas? Lie Detector Test Reveals All

People tend to be more honest in the late hours of the night.

On that note, FOX Sports Soccer Analyst and global soccer icon Zlatan Ibrahimović took a lie detector test in an appearance on FOX's "After Hours with James Corden."

What could possibly go wrong here, right?

The lie detector test determined that Ibrahimović lied about being the "most handsome" man to play in the FIFA World Cup, that his "self-confidence is a mask" for his true character and respecting "the opinions of all" FOX Sports analysts.

You hear that, Alexi Lalas and Thierry Henry? Ibrahimović doesn't respect your opinions! By the way, that's not the only stray Henry took.

What did Ibrahimović tell the truth about? Well, a lot. For starters, he asserted that a FOX Sports soccer panel of four Zlatans would be better than one with Lalas, Henry, Rebecca Lowe and himself. As for his playing career, Ibrahimović feels that he's a better player than Henry (another stray is looming for him), Norway star Erling Haaland and England star Harry Kane.

Meanwhile, Ibrahimović doesn't tip 20% in the United States, hasn't googled himself over the last week and admitted that he hasn't gotten over a 2010 feud with his former manager, Pep Guardiola. On a nice note, he genuinely enjoyed playing in MLS with the LA Galaxy from 2018-19.

And, to put a bow on the matter, Ibrahimović admitted that being on the air with Corden is "beneath" him.

Of course, Henry, Lalas and Lowe themselves were able to react to Ibrahimović's takes, with the Sweden legend jokingly saying it was "all love."

"Rebecca, you look great. Thierry, you look sharp, Monsieur. Alexi … we can discuss," Ibrahimović quipped.

Lowe wasn't going to allow Ibrahimović to get off that easily. She put Ibrahimović's anchor skills to the test by having him toss to a commercial break.

Let's keep tabs on how the rapport between these four evolves over the tournament.