FIFA Men's World Cup
Youngest Players At The 2026 FIFA World Cup
FIFA Men's World Cup

Youngest Players At The 2026 FIFA World Cup

Published Jun. 19, 2026 9:38 p.m. ET

Lionel Messi. Cristiano Ronaldo. Luka Modrić. The old guard needs no introduction at what is expected to be their last 2026 FIFA World Cup. But what about the youngest players at the tournament?

For nearly 100 years, the FIFA World Cup has been a launching pad for soccer's young stars, with Brazil's Pelé famously scoring at the tournament as a 17-year-old. Here is a list of the youngest players at this year's tournament:

Mora became the youngest player for Mexico since Manuel "Chaquetas" Rosas, who represented the team at the inaugural World Cup in the 1930 World Cup. Playing for Club Tijuana, he’s already been linked with moves to top European clubs.

Sochůrek plays for Sparta Prague, one of his country’s top clubs. The talented midfielder will be a player to watch for a bigger move should he get his chance to put in any minutes at the World Cup.

The French-born player plays for PSG but represents the country where his parents are from and has already made his mark at the World Cup. He scored his team’s lone goal in its loss to France, no doubt a bittersweet moment for him. He became the youngest African ever to score at a FIFA World Cup, a record that had stood since 2018.

The 18-year-old participated in Egypt’s match against Belgium, coming on as a substitute for Mohamed Salah – with whom he compared in terms of potential. Abdelkarim, who plays in Barcelona’s youth system, became the youngest Egyptian and Arab player to participate in a World Cup match.

Ndiaye is a player to watch for both his club and country. He is one of two teenagers (along with Mbaye) on Senegal’s World Cup squad. He made a move to Bayern Munich earlier this year.

share
Get more from the FIFA Men's World Cup Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: Top 100 Players In The 2026 FIFA World Cup, Ranked

Top 100 Players In The 2026 FIFA World Cup, Ranked

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballINDYCAR Image INDYCARMLB MLBCollege Basketball College BasketballNASCAR Image NASCAR
Top Shows
The Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstThe Joel Klatt Show logo The Joel Klatt ShowKevin Harvick's Happy Hour logo Kevin Harvick's Happy HourBear Bets logo Bear Bets
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX One FOX One
Quick Links
2026 FIFA WORLD CUP Image FIFA World Cup 2026™Best Betting Apps Image Best Betting Apps & SitesBest Sportsbook Promos Image Best Sportsbook PromosWatch USA vs Australia Watch USA vs AustraliaWatch Brazil vs Haiti Watch Brazil vs Haiti
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2026 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | California Consumer Privacy Act (CCPA) Opt-Out Icon Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes