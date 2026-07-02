Yamal vs. Ronaldo Part 2: Spain And Portugal To Meet In World Cup Round Of 16

Cristiano Ronaldo and Lamine Yamal will meet again when Spain and Portugal go head-to-head in the 2026 FIFA World Cup round of 16 on Monday at Dallas Stadium.

Spain and Portugal both won their round of 32 matches on Thursday, setting them up for a rematch of the 2025 UEFA Nations League final. Spain beat Austria 3-0 at Los Angeles Stadium, while Portugal narrowly edged out Croatia 2-1 at Toronto Stadium.

The last time these two sides met, Spain played Portugal to a 2-2 draw before beating them in a penalty shootout to win the 2025 UEFA Nations League title. Ronaldo scored one of Portugal's two goals in the final, while Yamal failed to record a goal or an assist.

Ronaldo, 41, is still bagging goals for Portugal, scoring four goals in three games for Portugal at the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Yamal, 18, scored his first career World Cup goal in Spain's 4-0 win over Saudi Arabia in the group stage.

Their round of 16 clash will mark the second time that they've faced in their careers. Yamal and Ronaldo are separated by 23 years.

Spain and Portugal wil kick-off at 3 p.m. on Monday, July 6 at Dallas Stadium.