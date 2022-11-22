FIFA Club World Cup Mexico-Poland: Social media reacts to Guillermo Ochoa huge save 21 mins ago share facebook twitter reddit link

Mexico and Poland finished their Tuesday match in a 0-0 tie, but everyone couldn't stop talking about one particular highlight.

At the 57-minute mark, Mexico goalkeeper Guillermo Ochoa pulled off a highlight-reel save on a penalty kick from Poland forward Robert Lewandowski, keeping the score nodded at zero apiece.

Mexico's Guillermo Ochoa saves a PK from Robert Lewandowski in the 57th minute against Poland Mexico’s Guillermo Ochoa saves a PK from Robert Lewandowski in the 57th minute against Poland after foul from Jakub Kiwior.

The pivotal save sent Mexico fans into a frenzy.

As for the road ahead, Mexico will face Argentina Saturday (2 p.m. ET on FS1 and the FOX Sports app), while Poland will face Saudi Arabia (8 a.m. ET on FS1 and the FOX Sports app), which beat Argentina Tuesday, 2-1.

