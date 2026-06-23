World Cup Roundup: Cristiano Ronaldo Arrives; England Sputters vs. Ghana

On Monday, the stars were on full display at the World Cup. Lionel Messi made history, while Kylian Mbappé and Erling Haaland also scored twice.

Cristiano Ronaldo responded on Tuesday with a brace of his own. The 41-year-old star powered Portugal's blowout win that headlined the match day.

Here's the best of match day 13 at the FIFA World Cup.

Portugal vs. Uzbekistan

Cristiano Ronaldo became the first player (man or woman) to score in six World Cups.

Ronaldo passed Eusébio to become Portugal's all-time leading goalscorer at the World Cup with 10.

Ronaldo became the oldest player ever to record a brace in a World Cup match.

Entering Tuesday's match, Ronaldo had gone 10 games without a goal at a major tournament (the World Cup or Euros) and 13 straight without scoring a non-penalty goal.

This is tied for Portugal's third-largest win ever in a World Cup match. It defeated Switzerland 6-1 in 2022 and North Korea 7-0 in 2010.

Portugal vs Uzbekistan Extended Highlights | 2026 FIFA World Cup™

England vs. Ghana

England has had a 0-0 draw in five of the last six World Cups. This is England's 13th 0-0 draw all-time, extending its World Cup record.

This was Ghana's first ever 90-0 draw at the World Cup. The Black Stars made their World Cup debut in 2006 and have played 17 games.

Jude Bellingham is the youngest English player to reach 50 appearances for the national team (22 years, 359 days old).

Carlos Queiroz is the third to coach at five World Cups (Carlos Alberto Parreira has coached 6 and Bora Milutinović 5) and the second to coach at five in a row (Milutinović).

This was the second matchup ever between these teams, with the first being a friendly in 2011.

England vs Ghana Extended Highlights | 2026 FIFA World Cup™

Panama vs. Croatia

Luka Modrić made his 200th appearance tonight, the fourth man ever to do that in men's international football after Ronaldo, Bader Al-Mutawa (Kuwait) and Messi.

Modrić played in his 21st World Cup match, which is tied with Germany goalkeeper Manuel Neuer for the third-most of any player since 2006. The pair only trails Messi (28) and Ronaldo (24).

At 34 years and 336 days, Ante Budimir became Croatia’s oldest World Cup goalscorer, breaking the previous record set by Ivica Olić against Cameroon in 2014 (34 years and 277 days).

Panama became the fifth team to be eliminated from advancing to the knockout stage, joining Haiti, Türkiye, Tunisia and Jordan.

Panama has lost all five of its World Cup matches ever. It's the fifth nation to lose its first five World Cup matches.

Panama vs Croatia Extended Highlights | 2026 FIFA World Cup™

Colombia vs. DR Congo

Daniel Muñoz has scored his fifth international goal of his career and his second goal of this World Cup.

Muñoz is the fourth Colombian player to score in consecutive World Cup appearances and the first since Yerry Mina in 2018.

Colombia's starting XI has an average age of 30 years and 183 days, the oldest in its history for a World Cup match. That surpasses the record set in its opening game of this tournament against Uzbekistan.

Colombia vs DR Congo Highlights | 2026 FIFA World Cup™

BEST OF THE DAY

Goal Of The Day

When Portugal got a free kick in the 17th minute, everyone was looking to Ronaldo. Instead, its star left back stepped up.

Nuno Mendes has become a star for Paris Saint-Germain, which has won the last two UEFA Champions Leagues. Mendes stepped up and drilled a free kick past Uzbekistan goalkeeper Abduvohid Nematov.

Assist Of The Day

Fernandes set a Premier League assist record this past season with 21. He brought that form to Houston on Tuesday.

Fernandes is dangerous when he gets the ball in space, and he's even more dangerous when Ronaldo is running ahead of him on the break. The Manchester United star picked out Ronaldo with a great through pass that was put in the back of the net.

Save Of The Day

Livakovic came up clutch for Croatia with multiple saves in the 68th minute to preserve the 1-0 lead. Amir Murillo made a run from right back and forced the keeper into a great series of saves. Panama was threatening throughout the game, and this was probably its best chance to break through.

Dominik Livaković makes three clutch saves to preserve Croatia’s lead vs Panama | 2026 FIFA World Cup™

Moment Of The Day

Ronaldo struggled to make an impact in Portugal's opener against DR Congo, but it didn't take him long to get involved against Uzbekistan.

Right back João Cancelo made a run down the wing and played a perfect ball into the 41-year-old's path, and he made no mistake. He added another 33 minutes later, which put Portugal in line for an easy win in Houston.