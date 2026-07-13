France will aim for its third straight World Cup final appearance as Les Bleus take on Spain in Tuesday's semifinal match in Dallas.

France defeated Morocco in the quarterfinals while defending European champions Spain took out Belgium for its spot among the final four teams at the tournament. England and Argentina make up the other side of the bracket and will play each other Wednesday in Atlanta.

France superstar Kylian Mbappé is in the mix for the Golden Boot award for the top goalscorer at the tournament, as well as the Golden Ball award for most outstanding player. Spain has seen players such as Lamine Yamal and Mikel Oyarzabal carry the offensive load for La Roja as it aims to return to its first final since winning it all in 2010.

Who Are The Referees For France vs. Spain?

Iván Barton of El Salvador will be the head official between France vs. Spain in Dallas. Barton's experience includes officiating numerous matches in CONCACAF competitions such as the Nations League and the Gold Cup.

His first World Cup tournament was in 2022 in Qatar, and he has already officiated three matches at this World Cup, with Tuesday's semifinal now his fourth assignment.

Barton officiated the Paraguay vs. Türkiye group stage match, in which he sent off Paraguay midfielder Miguel Almirón to become the first player issued with a red card at the World Cup for covering his mouth.

The infraction came during first-half stoppage time in the Group D match when Almirón and Mert Mulder exchanged words following a foul near midfield. Almiron covered his mouth while saying something to Mulder, who immediately appealed to referee Barton for punishment.

Barton went to video review and quickly ruled that Almiron would be given a red card and ejected under a new rule put in place for this year's World Cup to combat players from potentially engaging in verbal abuse.

Referee: Iván Barton (El Salvador)

Assistant Referee 1: David Moran (El Salvador)

Assistant Referee 2: Antonio Pupiro (El Salvador)

4th Official: Glenn Nyberg (Sweden)

Reserve Assistant Referee: Mahbod Begi (Sweden)