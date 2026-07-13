FIFA Men's World Cup
Who Are The Referees For France vs. Spain?
FIFA Men's World Cup

Who Are The Referees For France vs. Spain?

Updated Jul. 13, 2026 2:20 a.m. ET

France will aim for its third straight World Cup final appearance as Les Bleus take on Spain in Tuesday's semifinal match in Dallas. 

France defeated Morocco in the quarterfinals while defending European champions Spain took out Belgium for its spot among the final four teams at the tournament. England and Argentina make up the other side of the bracket and will play each other Wednesday in Atlanta. 

France superstar Kylian Mbappé is in the mix for the Golden Boot award for the top goalscorer at the tournament, as well as the Golden Ball award for most outstanding player. Spain has seen players such as Lamine Yamal and Mikel Oyarzabal carry the offensive load for La Roja as it aims to return to its first final since winning it all in 2010. 

Who Are The Referees For France vs. Spain? 

Iván Barton of El Salvador will be the head official between France vs. Spain in Dallas. Barton's experience includes officiating numerous matches in CONCACAF competitions such as the Nations League and the Gold Cup. 

His first World Cup tournament was in 2022 in Qatar, and he has already officiated three matches at this World Cup, with Tuesday's semifinal now his fourth assignment.

Barton officiated the Paraguay vs. Türkiye group stage match, in which he sent off Paraguay midfielder Miguel Almirón to become the first player issued with a red card at the World Cup for covering his mouth.

The infraction came during first-half stoppage time in the Group D match when Almirón and Mert Mulder exchanged words following a foul near midfield. Almiron covered his mouth while saying something to Mulder, who immediately appealed to referee Barton for punishment.

Barton went to video review and quickly ruled that Almiron would be given a red card and ejected under a new rule put in place for this year's World Cup to combat players from potentially engaging in verbal abuse.

Referee: Iván Barton (El Salvador)

Assistant Referee 1: David Moran (El Salvador)

Assistant Referee 2: Antonio Pupiro (El Salvador)

4th Official: Glenn Nyberg (Sweden)

Reserve Assistant Referee: Mahbod Begi (Sweden)

share
Get more from the FIFA Men's World Cup Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: Why Steve Cherundolo And The 2028 Olympics Matter For USA's Future

Why Steve Cherundolo And The 2028 Olympics Matter For USA's Future

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballINDYCAR Image INDYCARMLB MLBCollege Basketball College BasketballNASCAR Image NASCAR
Top Shows
The Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstThe Joel Klatt Show logo The Joel Klatt ShowKevin Harvick's Happy Hour logo Kevin Harvick's Happy HourBear Bets logo Bear Bets
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX One FOX One
Quick Links
2026 FIFA WORLD CUP Image FIFA World Cup 2026™Best Betting Apps Image Best Betting Apps & SitesBest Sportsbook Promos Image Best Sportsbook PromosWatch MLB All-Star Game Watch MLB All-Star GameWatch England vs. Argentina Watch England vs. ArgentinaWatch France vs. Spain Watch France vs. Spain
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2026 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | California Consumer Privacy Act (CCPA) Opt-Out Icon Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes