World Cup Fans: Norwegians Row From Oslo With Norway Team, England Fans Up How Late?

This is the FIFA World Cup, and while the focus is, of course, on the players and the incredible action on the pitch, many fans are having the times of their lives showing off their fandom. It's a given to have awesome fan moments and fan-reaction videos.

Then, July 5 happened. With a slate like Norway beating Brazil, 2-1, and England topping Mexico, 3-2, on Sunday, the teams' respective fans were absolutely elated. Both fan bases, whether they were at the stadiums or watching at home, erupted with excitement and joy when their teams advanced to the World Cup quarterfinals.

Here are some of the unreal fan moments and videos from Sunday's round of 16 action:

Mexico Fans Spray England Bus

With home-country advantage on their side — Mexico and England faced off in Mexico City on Sunday — Mexico fans sprayed the England team bus before the round of 16 bout. Of course, this didn't age well by the time the match ended.

5 A.M. Pub

Why didn't harassing the England team bus age well for Mexico? England won, 3-2, and overcame being down a player on the pitch from the 54th minute onward.

On that note, England pubs stayed open until 5 a.m. local time (the match ended at roughly 4:04 a.m. local time), and the scenes of the inebriated fans were something to behold.

England fans cheer during a watch party at Boxpark Croydon for the FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 16 match between Mexico and England on July 6, 2026 in London, England. (Photo by Alishia Abodunde/Getty Images)

England fans cheer during a watch party at Boxpark Croydon for the FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 16 match between Mexico and England. (Photo by Alishia Abodunde/Getty Images)

Where Does The Line End???

After knocking off Brazil to advance to the quarterfinals for the first time in program history, Norway fans lined up in the streets for days.

Rowing From 3,700 Miles Away

(Photo by Harry Langer/DeFodi Images/DeFodi via Getty Images)

Moreover, as Erling Haaland led the post-game row for Norway, its fans were simultaneously rowing across the Atlantic.

(Photo by Simon Stacpoole/Offside/Offside via Getty Images)