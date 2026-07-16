Who Are The Oldest Players To Win A World Cup?

The 2026 World Cup featured veteran stars and first-time competitors that competed for a title much older than some could imagine. From Croatia's Luka Modrić at age 42 to Cape Verde's Vozinha at age 40, the tournament talent spared no age limit. But who are some of the oldest players to have hoisted a World Cup trophy?

With 39-year-old Lionel Messi competing for back-to-back World Cups, here's a list of the oldest players to win a World Cup.

Miroslav Klose (36 years and 34 days)

As he still stands as Germany's all-time leading goalscorer, striker Miroslav won the World Cup with Germany at 36 years and 34 days in 2014. Germany defeated Argentina 1-0 to clinch the team's fourth World Cup title.

Klose finished his 2014 World Cup campaign with two goals and five assists. He also exited the tournament as the then-all-time leading goalscorer in the tournament with 16 goals, which was broken by Messi's 17 in this year's World Cup with 19 total.

Franco Armani (36 years and 63 days)

Argentina goalkeeper won his first World Cup in 2022 at 36 years and 63 days. Argentina defeated France 4-2 on penalties.

Armani's six years with Argentina saw him be part of two World Cup squads in 2018 and 2022, with two starts in 2018 and one save. Following the 2022 title, Armani retired from international soccer in September 2024.

Angelo Peruzzi (36 years and 143 days)

Amassing his first World Cup title with Italy, goalkeeper Angelo Peruzzi was part of the Italy team that won in 2006. Peruzzi backed up starting goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon. Italy defeated France 5-3 on penalties.

While Peruzzi was slated to start in Italy's 1998 World Cup campaign, a late injury forced him to withdraw from the team. Peruzzi competed for Italy for 11 years and retired in 2007 shortly after their 2006 win.

Nilton Santos (37 years and 32 days)

As one of Brazil's legendary defenders, Nilton Santos helped Brazil clinch a second consecutive World Cup title in 1962 at 37 years and 32 days old. Brazil defeated Czechoslovakia 3-1.

Santos competed in four World Cups with the Seleção from 1950-1958. Santos contributed one goal and one assist in 15 tournament appearances.

Dino Zoff (40 years and 133 days)

As Italy's fearless leader, goalkeeper Dino Zoff led Italy to a 1982 World Cup victory as captain at 40 years and 133 days. Additionally, he's the oldest player to both appear and win a World Cup. Zoff and Italy defeated West Germany 3-1 to secure the title.

In his heroic 1982 tournament campaign, Zoff finished with two clean sheets – one in the group stage and one in the semifinals – and six goals conceded in seven matches.