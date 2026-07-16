FIFA Men's World Cup
Who Are The Oldest Players To Win A World Cup?
FIFA Men's World Cup

Who Are The Oldest Players To Win A World Cup?

Updated Jul. 17, 2026 12:06 p.m. ET

The 2026 World Cup featured veteran stars and first-time competitors that competed for a title much older than some could imagine. From Croatia's Luka Modrić at age 42 to Cape Verde's Vozinha at age 40, the tournament talent spared no age limit. But who are some of the oldest players to have hoisted a World Cup trophy?

With 39-year-old Lionel Messi competing for back-to-back World Cups, here's a list of the oldest players to win a World Cup. 

GermanyMiroslav Klose (36 years and 34 days)

As he still stands as Germany's all-time leading goalscorer, striker Miroslav won the World Cup with Germany at 36 years and 34 days in 2014. Germany defeated Argentina 1-0 to clinch the team's fourth World Cup title. 

Klose finished his 2014 World Cup campaign with two goals and five assists. He also exited the tournament as the then-all-time leading goalscorer in the tournament with 16 goals, which was broken by Messi's 17 in this year's World Cup with 19 total. 

Franco Armani (36 years and 63 days)

Argentina goalkeeper won his first World Cup in 2022 at 36 years and 63 days. Argentina defeated France 4-2 on penalties.

Armani's six years with Argentina saw him be part of two World Cup squads in 2018 and 2022, with two starts in 2018 and one save. Following the 2022 title, Armani retired from international soccer in September 2024. 

ItalyAngelo Peruzzi (36 years and 143 days)

Amassing his first World Cup title with Italy, goalkeeper Angelo Peruzzi was part of the Italy team that won in 2006. Peruzzi backed up starting goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon. Italy defeated France 5-3 on penalties.

While Peruzzi was slated to start in Italy's 1998 World Cup campaign, a late injury forced him to withdraw from the team. Peruzzi competed for Italy for 11 years and retired in 2007 shortly after their 2006 win.  

BrazilNilton Santos (37 years and 32 days)

As one of Brazil's legendary defenders, Nilton Santos helped Brazil clinch a second consecutive World Cup title in 1962 at 37 years and 32 days old. Brazil defeated Czechoslovakia 3-1. 

Santos competed in four World Cups with the Seleção from 1950-1958. Santos contributed one goal and one assist in 15 tournament appearances. 

ItalyDino Zoff (40 years and 133 days)

As Italy's fearless leader, goalkeeper Dino Zoff led Italy to a 1982 World Cup victory as captain at 40 years and 133 days. Additionally, he's the oldest player to both appear and win a World Cup. Zoff and Italy defeated West Germany 3-1 to secure the title.

In his heroic 1982 tournament campaign, Zoff finished with two clean sheets – one in the group stage and one in the semifinals – and six goals conceded in seven matches. 

share
Get more from the FIFA Men's World Cup Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: Why Steve Cherundolo And The 2028 Olympics Matter For USA's Future

Why Steve Cherundolo And The 2028 Olympics Matter For USA's Future

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballINDYCAR Image INDYCARMLB MLBCollege Basketball College BasketballNASCAR Image NASCAR
Top Shows
The Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstThe Joel Klatt Show logo The Joel Klatt ShowKevin Harvick's Happy Hour logo Kevin Harvick's Happy HourBear Bets logo Bear Bets
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX One FOX One
Quick Links
2026 FIFA WORLD CUP Image FIFA World Cup 2026™Best Betting Apps Image Best Betting Apps & SitesBest Sportsbook Promos Image Best Sportsbook PromosWatch Spain vs. Argentina Watch Spain vs. ArgentinaWatch France vs. England Watch France vs. England
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2026 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | California Consumer Privacy Act (CCPA) Opt-Out Icon Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes