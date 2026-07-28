World Cup Golden Ball Winner Rodri Undergoes Successful Back Surgery

Manchester City have confirmed that midfielder Rodri has undergone successful minor surgery to address an ongoing back issue following Spain's World Cup triumph. The club have also stated that Rodri is only facing a "short" recovery process, allaying any fears he could be sidelined for a significant period.

City Confirm Rodri Surgery

The Etihad Stadium outfit have confirmed that star midfielder Rodri has undergone successful minor surgery to address a back problem. The 30-year-old captained Spain to World Cup glory in North America earlier this summer. City announced that the medical procedure aimed to relieve discomfort the midfielder had been experiencing.

Maresca Addresses Transfer Speculation

With Rodri being heavily linked with a summer move to Real Madrid, new City manager Enzo Maresca addressed the ongoing noise surrounding the Spaniard's future prior to the operation: "First of all, we have to say that around big players there is always speculation. So I’m not worried about that, it’s normal, also because they won the World Cup — he is one of the best players.

"I think every manager wants to have Rodri, because he’s a top player. But now, surgery on Monday, and then he needs holiday, he needs to rest, recovery, and then he will be back here with us."

City have now released an official statement confirming the procedure, which reads: "Manchester City can confirm Rodri has undergone successful minor back surgery. The midfielder had been feeling discomfort for some time but has now undergone a procedure to address the issue and will now begin a short period of rehabilitation."

Midfielder Faces Contract Uncertainty

The core reason behind the transfer links stems from Rodri’s contract at the Etihad Stadium, which has now entered its final 12 months. Although City executives have reportedly tabled a lucrative renewal offer, the 2024 Ballon d'Or winner is yet to give any indication regarding his long-term commitment. Real Madrid are reportedly keen to capitalize on this hesitation and remain optimistic about finalizing a deal before the window closes.

When Will Rodri Return?

With his mandatory post-World Cup rest and rehabilitation timeline underway, Rodri will miss the club's upcoming pre-season tour of Asia early next month. The City squad are set to return to competitive action in the Community Shield against Arsenal on August 16, and The Athletic reports that Rodri is expected to return before the end of that month.