2026 FIFA World Cup: Every Winner Since 1930, From Uruguay to Argentina in 2022
Only seven countries have ever won the men's FIFA World Cup. Will we see one of those teams do it again this summer, or will a new nation join that elite few?
On June 11, the 2026 FIFA Men's World Cup — which will be broadcast on FOX Sports' family of networks — will commence in what's the first time that the United States is a host country (there will also be games played in Canada and Mexico) for the Men's World Cup since 1994.
While pondering whether Lionel Messi and Argentina — which won both the 2022 FIFA Men's World Cup and 2024 Copa América — have one more thriller in them or Kylian Mbappé and France can finish the job after a crushing loss to Argentina in the 2022 title game or if the United States can go on a deep run, here are the all-time winners of the FIFA Men's World Cup:
Brazil (Five-time champions): 1958, 1962, 1970, 1994, 2002
Germany (Four-time champions): 1954, 1974, 1990, 2014
Italy (Four-time champions): 1934, 1938, 1982, 2006
Argentina (Three-time champions): 1978, 1986, 2022
France: (Two-time champions): 1998, 2018
Uruguay: (Two-time champions): 1930, 1950
Spain: 2010
England: 1966
1930: Uruguay (Host Country)
(Photo by Keystone/Getty Images)
1934: Italy (Host Country)
(Photo by SF DRS/RDB/ullstein bild via Getty Images)
1938: Italy
(Photo by AFP via Getty Images)
1950: Uruguay
(Photo credit should read STAFF/AFP via Getty Images)
1954: West Germany
(Photo by S&G/PA Images via Getty Images)
1958: Brazil
(Photo by UPI/Bettmann Archive/Getty Images)
1962: Brazil
(Getty)
1966: England (Host Country)
(Photo by S&G/PA Images via Getty Images)
1970: Brazil
(Photo by Alessandro Sabattini/Getty Images)
1974: West Germany (Host Country)
(Photo by Allsport/Getty Images)
1978: Argentina (Host Country)
(Photo by Mirror Syndication International/Mirrorpix via Getty Images)
1982: Italy
(Photo by Alessandro Sabattini/Getty Images)
1986: Argentina
(Photo by Paul Bereswill/Getty Images)
1990: West Germany
(Photo by AFP via Getty Images)
1994: Brazil
(Photo by TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP via Getty Images)
1998: France (Host Country)
(Photo by Richard Sellers/Sportsphoto/Allstar via Getty Images)
2002: Brazil
(Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)
2006: Italy
(Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)
2010: Spain
(Photo by Shaun Botterill - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
2014: Germany
(Photo by Matthias Hangst/Getty Images)
2018: France
(Photo by FRANCK FIFE/AFP via Getty Images)
2022: Argentina
(Photo by Dan Mullan/Getty Images)
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How To Watch The 2026 FIFA World Cup
The World Cup will run from June 11 to July 19, 2026. Spread across three countries, the tournament will culminate with the final on July 19 at New York New Jersey Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey. All 104 tournament matches will air live across FOX (70) and FS1 (34) with every match streaming live and on-demand within both the FOX One and the FOX Sports apps. A record 40 matches, more than one-third of the tournament, will air in prime time across FOX (21) and FS1 (19).
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