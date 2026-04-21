2026 FIFA World Cup: Every Winner Since 1930, From Uruguay to Argentina in 2022

Only seven countries have ever won the men's FIFA World Cup. Will we see one of those teams do it again this summer, or will a new nation join that elite few?

On June 11, the 2026 FIFA Men's World Cup — which will be broadcast on FOX Sports' family of networks — will commence in what's the first time that the United States is a host country (there will also be games played in Canada and Mexico) for the Men's World Cup since 1994.

While pondering whether Lionel Messi and Argentina — which won both the 2022 FIFA Men's World Cup and 2024 Copa América — have one more thriller in them or Kylian Mbappé and France can finish the job after a crushing loss to Argentina in the 2022 title game or if the United States can go on a deep run, here are the all-time winners of the FIFA Men's World Cup:

Brazil (Five-time champions): 1958, 1962, 1970, 1994, 2002

Germany (Four-time champions): 1954, 1974, 1990, 2014

Italy (Four-time champions): 1934, 1938, 1982, 2006

Argentina (Three-time champions): 1978, 1986, 2022

France: (Two-time champions): 1998, 2018

Uruguay: (Two-time champions): 1930, 1950

Spain: 2010

England: 1966

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1938: Italy

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1950: Uruguay

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(Photo by S&G/PA Images via Getty Images)

(Photo by UPI/Bettmann Archive/Getty Images)

1962: Brazil

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1970: Brazil

(Photo by Alessandro Sabattini/Getty Images)

1974: West Germany (Host Country)

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1982: Italy

(Photo by Alessandro Sabattini/Getty Images)

1986: Argentina

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1990: West Germany

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1994: Brazil

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2002: Brazil

(Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

2006: Italy

(Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)

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2014: Germany

(Photo by Matthias Hangst/Getty Images)

2018: France

(Photo by FRANCK FIFE/AFP via Getty Images)

2022: Argentina

(Photo by Dan Mullan/Getty Images)

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