Another Argentina Comeback, Another World Cup Title Berth For 'X-Factor' Messi

The 2026 World Cup final is set as Argentina looks to defend its title against Spain. But after four wild comebacks, what was it about Argentina’s seminal performance that sealed its championship spot? Their X-factor, Lionel Messi.

Although Messi has not scored since Argentina's round-of-16 win over Egypt, he’s still managed to set up some of their game-winning goals that led them to the final, including a pair of assists against England in the semifinals. For FOX Sports’ Stu Holden, he noticed that England’s real shot of winning was gone when Messi continued to play a factor.

"I think I said this in the 60th or 65th minute. I said, ‘Uh oh, look out, England,’ [Messi is] was just camping out on the right side of the field," Holden said on The Herd. "And he’s just waiting for his opportunity to get into this game. There was never even a thought in Messi or Argentina’s mind that that game was done. It was never going to be Messi’s last game."

(Photo by Erick W. Rasco/Sports Illustrated via Getty Images)

England’s first goal in the 55th minute kept them in the game. But with a second consecutive World Cup final just in reach, Argentina netted two goals in the 85th minute and stoppage time to seal their win.

Next to their comeback win over the Three Lions, Argentina’s road to the final saw four consecutive game-winners in stoppage time and extra time, including their 3-2 win over Cape Verde in the round of 32 and their round of 16 comebacks down 2-0, which saw three goals in the final 11 minutes.

Although England's first goal convinced fans a win was in sight, the script was flipped when its playing style turned defensive. Holden emphasized that coach Thomas Tuchel’s strategy was never going to work, especially against the defending champions and Messi.

"I think Thomas Tuchel was naive to think that they could do that against, not just the defending World champions, but the best player in the world, Lionel Messi," Holden said. "And then I saw it was a back five, and I said ‘Oh my gosh, we’ve got 30 minutes to go here, what are we doing?’ If Argentina sees that your back door is open a little bit, they’re going to kick that door down, and they are in, and that’s what they did."

England’s ‘park the bus’ strategy proved successful against Mexico and Norway, but against the World Cup’s leading goalscorer and assist leader, Messi and Argentina took full advantage.

Argentina is now competing for their second consecutive World Cup win, which has only been down twice in history (Brazil in 1958 and 1962, and Italy in 1934 and 1938). As it prepares to face Spain, who've only conceded one goal in this tournament, how can Argentina capitalize against players a star-studded lineup with Marc Cucurella, Lamine Yamal and Mikel Oyarzabal? Messi.

"He’s crossing the ball to the back post, or he’s beating you on the inside. It’s just so hard to defend," Holden said of Messi. "There was always that X-factor. With the great teams and the championship players, if and when they want to do that, you don’t have a chance. It was not a matter of if, it was always going to be a matter of when with Messi."

Argentina and Spain will compete for the World Cup title on Sunday at 3 p.m. ET at New York/New Jersey Stadium.