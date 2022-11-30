World Cup 2022 live updates: Argentina takes early 2nd half lead vs. Poland
The 2022 FIFA World Cup continues Wednesday with Group C at the forefront, as Poland (1-1-0) faces Argentina (1-0-1) at Stadium 974 in Ras Abu Aboud, Qatar.
You can watch this game and every match of the tournament on the FOX Sports family of networks — the tournament's official English-language broadcast partner in the U.S. — and the FOX Sports app and FOXSports.com. You can also stream full-match replays for free on Tubi.
Here are the top plays!
Setting the stage
Argentina is aiming to reach the knockout stages for the 13th time in its last 14 World Cups. Sitting in what appears to be an unusual spot, Argentina must either win on Wednesday, or tie with Poland and Mexico either ties or beats Saudi Arabia. On the other side, Poland is aiming to stay undefeated after picking up a win and a draw in its previous two group-stage games. Just like Argentina, Poland is also in a win-and-in situation to move onto the knockout stage. Sitting with four points at the top of Group C, Poland can also advance with a tie.
Lionel Messi taking the pitch one last time at the World Cup?
With Argentina facing elimination, Messi leads his nation's squad onto the pitch for what could be his last World Cup match, as he's suggested this will be his last World Cup.
7': Messi wins battle for ball, but doesn't finish out opportunity.
The 35-year-old got in the mix to win possession of the ball back for Argentina. However, Messi wasn't able to complete the highlight play and put a point on the board.
10': More Messi opportunities
Messi got free along the left side of the box before Poland's defense stepped up to take away his shooting angle, leading to an easy save for Wojciech Szczesny.
28': Argentina close but no cigar
Julián Álvarez had a great opportunity in front of the net to put Argentina up 1-0, but his shot was blocked. Marcos Acuña got the rebound but his shot went wide right.
33': A near Olimpico!
Argentina's Angel Di María nearly had a goal for the ages on this corner kick.
36': Szczęsny making saves
The Polish goalkeeper keeps making stops to keep Argentina off the board.
38': Messi awarded a penalty
A VAR review determined that the Argentinian striker was fouled in the box, awarding him a penalty kick.
39': Messi stopped on PK!
In what's been a battle of titans so far, Szczęsny got the better of Messi on the penalty kick, guessing correctly to keep the game scoreless.
Halftime: Both teams still scoreless
Despite the 0-0 score, the Argentina-Poland match has been exhilarating. Argentina has consistently created chances, but Szczęsny has stood up to the challenge, recording nine saves in the first half. Former USA goalkeeper Tim Howard has the record for the most saves in a World Cup match, recording 15 in a game in 2014.
If the current results hold in this match and in the Mexico-Saudi Arabia match, both Argentina and Poland would advance out of Group C. However, a Saudi Arabia goal would put the pressure on Argentina to take the lead in the second half, as Argentina would need a victory to advance if Saudi Arabia wins.
47': Argentina finally breaks through
Szczęsny finally couldn't make a stop when Alexis Mac Allister's shot off a cross went into the back of the net, giving Argentina a 1-0 lead.
Mexico took a 1-0 lead around the same time Argentina scored. However, Poland would still advance, along with Argentina, if the current scores hold. Poland is up by two in goal differential over Mexico after the latest goals.
50': Poland nearly evens it
Kamil Glik got a good header on a set piece for Poland, but his shot went just wide as the Polish search for a goal.
Stay tuned for updates!
Read more from the World Cup:
- World Cup Group Scenarios: What does each team need to advance?
- How does USA advance at World Cup? We track all Group B scenarios
- Clint Dempsey advised Christian Pulisic on how to get through tough times
- How to watch the 2022 World Cup on FOX: Times, channels, full match schedule
- Stu Holden's top 50 players at the World Cup
- 101 most memorable World Cup moments
Top stories from FOX Sports:
- Why Patriots linebacker Matthew Judon is one of Bill Belichick’s best-ever signings
- NFL power rankings: Eagles still on top; Bengals, Jets move up
- Justin Verlander is 39. Which team will pay up for the free-agent ace?
- Klatt: Michigan might be ‘the best team in the country,’ true contenders
- NBA stock watch: Antetokounmpo, Curry cannot be stopped
- Christian Pulisic scores biggest USA goal in 12 years as United States advances
- USMNT finding its identity as contender at ‘just the right time’
- U.S. hero Pulisic vows: ‘I’ll be ready on Saturday.’
- World Cup group scenarios: What does each team need to do to advance?
- Cristiano Ronaldo reportedly ‘close to’ signing huge deal with Al Nassr
- World Cup 2022 odds: Bettors win big with USMNT victory over Iran
Check out the full schedule for the World Cup and how to watch each match live here.