FIFA World Cup 2022 World Cup 2022 live updates: Argentina takes early 2nd half lead vs. Poland 10 mins ago share facebook twitter reddit link

The 2022 FIFA World Cup continues Wednesday with Group C at the forefront, as Poland (1-1-0) faces Argentina (1-0-1) at Stadium 974 in Ras Abu Aboud, Qatar.

You can watch this game and every match of the tournament on the FOX Sports family of networks — the tournament's official English-language broadcast partner in the U.S. — and the FOX Sports app and FOXSports.com. You can also stream full-match replays for free on Tubi .

Here are the top plays!

Poland vs. Argentina

Setting the stage

Argentina is aiming to reach the knockout stages for the 13th time in its last 14 World Cups. Sitting in what appears to be an unusual spot, Argentina must either win on Wednesday, or tie with Poland and Mexico either ties or beats Saudi Arabia. On the other side, Poland is aiming to stay undefeated after picking up a win and a draw in its previous two group-stage games. Just like Argentina, Poland is also in a win-and-in situation to move onto the knockout stage. Sitting with four points at the top of Group C, Poland can also advance with a tie.

Lionel Messi taking the pitch one last time at the World Cup?

With Argentina facing elimination, Messi leads his nation's squad onto the pitch for what could be his last World Cup match, as he's suggested this will be his last World Cup.

7': Messi wins battle for ball, but doesn't finish out opportunity.

The 35-year-old got in the mix to win possession of the ball back for Argentina. However, Messi wasn't able to complete the highlight play and put a point on the board.

10': More Messi opportunities

Messi got free along the left side of the box before Poland's defense stepped up to take away his shooting angle, leading to an easy save for Wojciech Szczesny .

28': Argentina close but no cigar

Julián Álvarez had a great opportunity in front of the net to put Argentina up 1-0, but his shot was blocked. Marcos Acuña got the rebound but his shot went wide right.

33': A near Olimpico!

Argentina's Angel Di María nearly had a goal for the ages on this corner kick.

36': Szczęsny making saves

The Polish goalkeeper keeps making stops to keep Argentina off the board.

38': Messi awarded a penalty

A VAR review determined that the Argentinian striker was fouled in the box, awarding him a penalty kick.

39': Messi stopped on PK!

In what's been a battle of titans so far, Szczęsny got the better of Messi on the penalty kick, guessing correctly to keep the game scoreless.

Lionel Messi's penalty kick denied by Wojciech Szczęsny to keep Argentina and Poland scoreless

Halftime: Both teams still scoreless

Despite the 0-0 score, the Argentina-Poland match has been exhilarating. Argentina has consistently created chances, but Szczęsny has stood up to the challenge, recording nine saves in the first half. Former USA goalkeeper Tim Howard has the record for the most saves in a World Cup match, recording 15 in a game in 2014.

If the current results hold in this match and in the Mexico-Saudi Arabia match, both Argentina and Poland would advance out of Group C. However, a Saudi Arabia goal would put the pressure on Argentina to take the lead in the second half, as Argentina would need a victory to advance if Saudi Arabia wins.

47': Argentina finally breaks through

Szczęsny finally couldn't make a stop when Alexis Mac Allister's shot off a cross went into the back of the net, giving Argentina a 1-0 lead.

Argentina's Alexis Mac Allister scores goal vs. Poland in 46'

Mexico took a 1-0 lead around the same time Argentina scored. However, Poland would still advance, along with Argentina, if the current scores hold. Poland is up by two in goal differential over Mexico after the latest goals.

50': Poland nearly evens it

Kamil Glik got a good header on a set piece for Poland, but his shot went just wide as the Polish search for a goal.

Stay tuned for updates!

Read more from the World Cup:

Top stories from FOX Sports:

Check out the full schedule for the World Cup and how to watch each match live here .

Get more from FIFA World Cup 2022 Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more