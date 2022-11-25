FIFA World Cup 2022 World Cup 2022 odds: How to bet Portugal vs. Uruguay, pick 20 mins ago share facebook twitter reddit link

In the teams' second game in Qatar, Group H features a matchup between Portugal and Uruguay.

This is Portugal’s eighth tournament appearance and sixth consecutive. The Portuguese will be led by Manchester United superstar Cristiano Ronaldo, who is playing in his fifth world cup. Ronaldo made history in Portugal's first game, becoming the first men's player to score in five different FIFA World Cup tournaments.

Portugal’s roster is filled with other notable players, including Manchester City’s Bernardo Silva and AC Milan’s Rafael Leão. Portugal’s best finish in the last 20 years of World Cup play came in 2006 when it lost in the semifinals to France.

This will be Uruguay’s 14th tournament appearance. The team won it all twice — in 1930 as the host nation and then in 1950. Uruguay has also had recent success in the tournament. The country made the quarterfinals in 2018, the round of 16 in 2014, and the semifinals in 2010.

Uruguay will be led by former Barcelona star Luis Suárez, who has scored seven goals across three previous World Cups. Other Uruguayan players to watch out for are Liverpool’s Darwin Núñez and Real Madrid’s Federico Santiago Valverde.

Here's how to bet the Portugal-Uruguay match, from the moneyline, draw, Over/Under total odds and expert pick (odds via FOX Bet).

Portugal vs. Uruguay (2 p.m. ET Monday, November 28, FOX and FOX Sports App)

Portugal: -118 (bet $10 to win $18.47 total)

Uruguay: +280 (bet $10 to win $38 total)

Draw: +215 (bet $10 to win $31.50 total)



Over/Under Total Goals — 2.5

Over: +115 (bet $10 to win $20.50 total)

Under: -162 (bet $10 to win $16.47 total)

Pick via FOX Sports soccer writer Doug McIntyre :

One of the marquee games of the first round will feature a battle of 30-something strikers — Portugal’s Cristiano Ronaldo and Uruguay duo Edinson Cavani and Luis Suarez.

This one could hinge on defending, though. Uruguay is stingy, and Portugal was suspect against Ghana. It spells upset for La Celeste.

PICK: Uruguay (+280 at FOX Bet) to win

