FIFA World Cup 2022
World Cup 2022 odds: How to bet Portugal vs. Uruguay, pick
FIFA World Cup 2022

World Cup 2022 odds: How to bet Portugal vs. Uruguay, pick

20 mins ago

In the teams' second game in Qatar, Group H features a matchup between Portugal and Uruguay

This is Portugal’s eighth tournament appearance and sixth consecutive. The Portuguese will be led by Manchester United superstar Cristiano Ronaldo, who is playing in his fifth world cup. Ronaldo made history in Portugal's first game, becoming the first men's player to score in five different FIFA World Cup tournaments.

Portugal’s roster is filled with other notable players, including Manchester City’s Bernardo Silva and AC Milan’s Rafael Leão. Portugal’s best finish in the last 20 years of World Cup play came in 2006 when it lost in the semifinals to France. 

This will be Uruguay’s 14th tournament appearance. The team won it all twice — in 1930 as the host nation and then in 1950. Uruguay has also had recent success in the tournament. The country made the quarterfinals in 2018, the round of 16 in 2014, and the semifinals in 2010. 

Uruguay will be led by former Barcelona star Luis Suárez, who has scored seven goals across three previous World Cups. Other Uruguayan players to watch out for are Liverpool’s Darwin Núñez and Real Madrid’s Federico Santiago Valverde.

Here's how to bet the Portugal-Uruguay match, from the moneyline, draw, Over/Under total odds and expert pick (odds via FOX Bet).

Portugal vs. Ghana Recap: Biggest takeaways from Portugals' win

Portugal vs. Ghana Recap: Biggest takeaways from Portugals' win
FIFA World Cup Tonight crew breaks down the Ghana vs. Portugal match and discusses how far Portugal can go in the World Cup.

Portugal vs. Uruguay (2 p.m. ET Monday, November 28, FOX and FOX Sports App)

Portugal: -118 (bet $10 to win $18.47 total)
Uruguay: +280 (bet $10 to win $38 total) 
Draw: +215 (bet $10 to win $31.50 total)

Over/Under Total Goals — 2.5 
Over: +115 (bet $10 to win $20.50 total)
Under: -162 (bet $10 to win $16.47 total)

Uruguay vs. South Korea Highlights

Uruguay vs. South Korea Highlights
Uruguay and South Korea faced off to kick off the matchups for Group H.

Pick via FOX Sports soccer writer Doug McIntyre:

One of the marquee games of the first round will feature a battle of 30-something strikers — Portugal’s Cristiano Ronaldo and Uruguay duo Edinson Cavani and Luis Suarez. 

This one could hinge on defending, though. Uruguay is stingy, and Portugal was suspect against Ghana. It spells upset for La Celeste

PICK: Uruguay (+280 at FOX Bet) to win 

Download the FOX Super 6 app for your chance to win thousands of dollars on the biggest sporting events each and every week! Just make your picks and you could win the grand prize. Download and play today!

Get more from FIFA World Cup 2022 Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
share
2022 World Cup: USA-England social media reaction
FIFA World Cup 2022

2022 World Cup: USA-England social media reaction

1 min ago
World Cup 2022 live updates: USA, England battling for first point
FIFA World Cup 2022

World Cup 2022 live updates: USA, England battling for first point

9 mins ago
World Cup 2022 odds: How to bet Brazil vs. Switzerland, pick
FIFA World Cup 2022

World Cup 2022 odds: How to bet Brazil vs. Switzerland, pick

49 mins ago
Neymar's ankle injury: Recovery time, implications for Brazil
FIFA World Cup 2022

Neymar's ankle injury: Recovery time, implications for Brazil

1 hour ago
World Cup Now: 3 takeaways from Netherlands, Ecuador 1-1 draw
FIFA World Cup 2022

World Cup Now: 3 takeaways from Netherlands, Ecuador 1-1 draw

1 hour ago
those were the latest stories
Want to see more?
View All Stories
Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBPBC Boxing PBC BoxingUSFL USFLFIFA Women's World Cup FIFA Women's World Cup
Top Shows
Skip and Shannon: Undisputed Skip and Shannon: UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstClub Shay Shay Club Shay ShayFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX Bet Super 6 FOX Bet Super 6FOX Bet FOX Bet
Quick Links
FOX Sports Shows FOX Sports ShowsFOX Sports Personalities FOX Sports PersonalitiesCollege Football Polls Image College Football PollsFIFA World Cup Schedule Image FIFA World Cup ScheduleCollege Basketball Polls Image College Basketball PollsFIFA World Cup Odds Image FIFA World Cup OddsNFL Player News NFL Player News
Fox Sports™ and © 2022 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Do Not Sell my Personal Info | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes