World Cup 2022 odds: How to bet Iran vs. USMNT, pick

In both teams' third games in Qatar, Group B will feature a matchup between Iran and USA.

After missing out on the World Cup in 2018, the stakes couldn't be higher for the USMNT. Draws against Wales and England in its first two matches set up a winner-takes-all match in the Group Stage finale. A win here would give the USMNT three points and ensure an advance into the Round of 16 for the first time in twenty years!

It isn't mere hyperbole to state that this is the biggest soccer match for the United States since Herbert Hoover was president.

Iran has never advanced past the group stage in its five previous appearances in the World Cup. This is Iran’s third straight appearance in the World Cup.

In addition to Christian Pulisic, the USMNT features notable talent like AC Milan’s Sergiño Dest, Juventus’s Weston McKennie, and Leeds United’s Tyler Adams.

The best finish for the United States in the World Cup was in 1930 when it advanced to the semifinals. The USMNT also made the quarterfinals in 2002.

Here's how to bet the Iran-USA match, from the moneyline, draw, Over/Under total odds and expert pick (all odds via FOX Bet).

Iran vs. United States Preview: Will the USMNT make it out of the Group Stage? "FIFA World Cup Tonight" crew react to Tim Ream and Walker Zimmerman interviews regarding the World Cup and the USA facing off against Iran.

Iran vs. USA (2 p.m. ET Tuesday, November 29, FOX and FOX Sports App)

Iran: +240 (bet $10 to win $34.00 total)

USA: +100 (bet $10 to win $20.00 total)

Draw: +210 (bet $10 to win $31.00 total)



Over/Under Total Goals — 2.5

Over: +115 (bet $10 to win $21.50 total)

Under: -162 (bet $10 to win $16.17 total)

USMNT's Gio Reyna on his personal journey to the 2022 FIFA World Cup Gio Reyna shares his path to the 2022 FIFA World Cup on "My Journey", and following in his father's footsteps to becoming a professional soccer player.

Pick via FOX Sports Betting Analyst Jason McIntyre :

The United States is slightly favored here in a match it must win to advance. The team would be eliminated in a draw, so it’s win or go home.

Iran is an underdog despite scoring twice against both England and Wales. But context matters — both goals vs. Wales came after a red card was issued, which meant it was playing 11 on 10.

Iran’s defense was shredded against England (6-2), and the team scored down 4-0 and 6-1. The goals are an outlier for a team that scored three goals combined in six games over the last two World Cups. Overall, Iran has struggled to simply possess the ball, as they were chasing England throughout the opener, and Wales held the ball for 62 percent of the time. The United States will need to take advantage of these types of opportunities.

The USMNT has just one goal in more than 180 minutes so far at this World Cup. You can blame it on offensive woes, but the three teams from North America — Mexico, USA and Canada — have scored just two goals in a total of six games. The United States will need a hero to step up. Who will that be?

The Americans are better in the midfield, and its defense only gave up one goal on a free kick against Wales. Feels like 2-0 USA or USA 2-1. Take the USMNT to win this one.

PICK: United States (+100 at FOX Bet) to win

