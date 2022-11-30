FIFA World Cup 2022 World Cup 2022 odds: How to bet Canada vs. Morocco 41 mins ago share facebook twitter reddit link

Morocco needs a win or draw against Canada on Thursday to advance out of Group F to the knockout stage.

Canada, which lost its first two matches, has been eliminated.

Bayern Munich star Alphonso Davies scored the lone goal in the tournament for Canada, playing in the World Cup for the second time (1986).

Morocco has advanced past the group stage once, making the Round of 16 in 1986 but losing to Germany.

Morocco’s roster is full of players playing in Europe’s top leagues, such as Paris Saint-Germain’s Achraf Hakimi, Chelsea’s Hakim Ziyech, Bayern Munich’s Noussair Mazraoui, and Sevilla’s Youssef En-Nesyri.

Here's how to bet the Canada-Morocco match, from the moneyline, draw, Over/Under total odds and expert pick.

Canada vs. Morocco (10 a.m. ET Thursday, FS1)

Canada: +230 (bet $10 to win $33 total)

Morocco: +105 (bet $10 to win $20.50 total)

Draw: +210 (bet $10 to win $31.00 total)



Over/Under Total Goals — 2.5

Over: +105 (bet $10 to win $20.50 total)

Under: -149 (bet $10 to win $16.71 total)

Pick via FOX Sports soccer writer Doug McIntyre :

With nothing to play for but pride, already eliminated Canada will be eager to show that it is closer to the team that outplayed Belgium than the one that was outclassed by Croatia after scoring just 70 seconds in.

Les Rouges will be eager to play spoiler against a high-risk, high-reward Moroccan side that could be due for a slip-up.

PICK: Draw (+210 at FOX Bet)

