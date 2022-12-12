FIFA World Cup 2022 World Cup 2022 odds: How to bet Argentina-Croatia semifinal 44 mins ago share facebook twitter reddit link

Seven-time Ballon d'Or winner Lionel Messi and his Argentina charge continue their quest for a third World Cup title — Argentina won the tournament in 1978 and 1986 — against Croatia in the semifinals on Tuesday.

The teams will meet Tuesday at Lusail Iconic Stadium in Lusail, Qatar. You can catch all the action on FOX and the FOX Sports App.

Croatia is back in a familiar spot after finishing second behind France at the 2018 World Cup. Croatia also finished third in 1998.

Argentina, the Group C champion, is in the semifinals for the fifth time.

Messi scored a goal in a quarterfinal win over the Netherlands to move into a tie with Gabriel Batistuta for the most World Cup goals by a player from Argentina (10).

Messi, who plays for Paris Saint-Germain, has scored four goals in Qatar, tied for second-most in the tournament, and he also has two assists. Manchester City forward Julián Álvarez has scored two goals for Argentina.

Goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez of Aston Villa has recorded two clean sheets and has faced eight shots on goal.

Croatia specializes in succeeding if the match goes to penalty kicks. It advanced to the semis by beating Brazil in the quarterfinals and Belgium in the round of 16, both via PKs.

In addition, Croatia is 4-0 all-time in World Cup matches decided by penalty kicks, tied with Germany for the best mark without a loss in soccer's ultimate tournament.

Croatia is led by captain Luka Modrić, a midfielder for Real Madrid who leads all players in intercepted passes (nine). Modrić won the Ballon d'Or, the World Cup Golden Ball (best player) and Best FIFA Men's Player in 2018.

Andrej Kramaric, a forward for 1899 Hoffenheim of the Bundesliga, has scored two goals, and Tottenham Hotspur forward Ivan Perisic has a goal and two assists for the Kockasti ("Checkered Ones").

Goalkeeper Dominik Livaković has three clean sheets and allowed three goals in five matches, making 19 saves.

Here's how to bet the Argentina-Croatia match, from the moneyline, draw, Over/Under total odds and expert picks (all odds via FOX Bet).

Netherlands vs. Argentina highlights Netherlands and Argentina faced off in the quarterfinals of the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Argentina vs. Croatia (2 p.m. ET Tuesday, FOX and FOX Sports App)

Argentina: -120 (bet $10 to win $18.33 total)

Croatia: +360 (bet $10 to win $46 total)

Draw: +210 (bet $10 to win $31 total

Over/Under Total Odds — 2.5

Over: +140 (bet $10 to win $24 total)

Under: -200 (bet $10 to win $15 total)

Croatia vs. Brazil highlights Croatia and Brazil faced off in the quarterfinals of the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Picks via FOX Sports Betting Analyst Jason McIntyre :

Prior to the World Cup, I gave out Argentina futures as my best bet, and I felt good about everything except having to meet Brazil in the semifinals. And then Croatia stunned Brazil on PKs and Argentina is now favored to reach the final. But Croatia is extremely dangerous here, and they did top Argentina in the group stage in 2018, a game in which tempers flared (seven yellow cards) and Croatia got three second-half goals to win 3-0. Argentina comes into this game without midfielder Marcos Acuna and defender Gonzalo Montiel, as both are suspended due to yellow cards.

How good is Croatia? It has only led for 46 minutes the entire tournament — basically the entire second half against Canada, and that’s it — and not at all in the knockout stages, winning both via penalty after trailing 1-0. Croatia embraces the idea of playing for PKs — it has won eight of nine in penalties — and didn’t register a shot on goal against Brazil for the first 115 minutes.

But it’s tough to go against Argentina here. This team is reminiscent of the 1986 Argentina run led by Diego Maradona, the greatest player in Argentina soccer history until Lionel Messi came along. That Argentina team had a formidable defense led by Oscar Ruggeri and a phenomenal No. 10 attacking midfielder in Maradona.

This feels like a 1-0 game, and my bets will focus on that final.

PICK: First half draw (-105 at FOX Bet, bet $10 to win $19.52 total)

PICK: Halftime/Fulltime draw/draw (+333 at FOX Bet, bet $10 to win $43.30 total)

PICK: First goal: Lionel Messi (+320 at FOX Bet, bet $10 to win $42 total)

PICK: Argentina wins on penalties (+550 at FOX Bet, bet $10 to win $65 total)

PICK: Total bookings: Over 4.5 (-110 at FOX Bet, bet $10 to win $19.09 total)

PICK: Argentina moneyline (-120 at FOX Bet, bet $10 to win $18.33 total)

