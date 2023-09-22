FIFA Women's World Cup
Women's World Cup goals by Caicedo, Kerr, Zaneratto nominated for Puskás Award
FIFA Women's World Cup

Women's World Cup goals by Caicedo, Kerr, Zaneratto nominated for Puskás Award

Published Sep. 22, 2023 1:08 p.m. ET

Goals scored by Linda Caicedo, Sam Kerr and Bia Zaneratto at the Women’s World Cup were among 11 nominated by FIFA on Friday for the annual Puskas Award.

Voting opened on FIFA’s website for fans worldwide to pick their top three goals scored in a qualifying period since the men’s World Cup ended last December until the end of the Women’s World Cup on Aug. 20.

Caicedo’s goal was scored for Colombia against Germany in a group-stage game, Kerr’s was in Australia’s 3-1 semifinal loss to England, and Zaneratto scored for Brazil against Panama in their group.

Nominees also include a volleyed goal by Iván Morante for Ibiza in the Spanish second division in which he touched the ball four times without it hitting the turf.

ADVERTISEMENT

Paraguay teenager Julio Enciso scored for Brighton against Premier League champion Manchester City with a long-range shot to finish a sequence of team passes that went up and down the field twice.

Nuno Santos scored for Sporting Lisbon with a "rabona" flick similar to the 2021 Puskas Award winner by Erik Lamela for Tottenham against Arsenal.

Voting closes on Oct. 10 with equal weight given to the global fan poll and the choices of a FIFA-picked panel of former players, the world soccer body said.

FIFA has yet to announce a date and venue for the gala ceremony of its annual Best Awards.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

[Do you want more great stories delivered right to you? Here's how you can create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow your favorite leagues, teams and players and receive a personalized newsletter in your inbox daily.]

share
Get more from FIFA Women's World Cup Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: Tracking Ronald Acuña Jr.'s historic pace; which MLB hitters have 40/40 seasons?

Tracking Ronald Acuña Jr.'s historic pace; which MLB hitters have 40/40 seasons?

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBUSFL USFLFIFA Women's World Cup FIFA Women's World Cup
Top Shows
Undisputed UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsUSFL USFL
Quick Links
2023 MLB Playoff Picture Image 2023 MLB Playoff Picture2023 Heisman Watch Image 2023 Heisman Watch2023 NFL Power Rankings Image 2023 NFL Power Rankings2023 NBA Preseason Schedule Image 2023 NBA Preseason ScheduleNASCAR Playoffs Image 2023 NASCAR PlayoffsColorado Buffaloes football image Colorado Buffaloes Football
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2023 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes