FIFA Women's World Cup Women's World Cup Daily: Netherlands draws level with USA in Group E standings Updated Jul. 23, 2023 8:12 a.m. ET

The contenders were out in full force on Day 4 of the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup, with three teams from the top-10 playing their opening matches: Sweden (3), France (5) and The Netherlands (9). However, Day 4 was as much about the underdogs as it was about the title favorites.

Here's an overview of everything that happened and a look-ahead at what to watch for in Day 5.

WHAT YOU MIGHT HAVE MISSED

— South Africa put up a fight against Sweden, scoring the first goal for the first in its history at the Women's World Cup to take the lead early in the second half. It also marked its second time leading at the tournament. However, it's still searching for its first win or draw after conceding two unanswered goals in the second half.

— Sweden's Caroline Seger became the first Swedish player to appear at five World Cups when she subbed on in the 81st minute of Saturday's match. She's also only the second European player make five World Cup appearances along with Germany’s Birgit Pri, according to FIFA.

— Netherlands defender Stefanie van der Gragt scored the earliest goal of the tournament so far at 12 minutes 38 seconds, a whole minute earlier than Sophia Smith’s opening goal for the United States against Vietnam Friday. Van der Gragt has scored two of the Netherlands’ last three Women's World Cup goals, having also scored against Italy in the 2019 quarterfinal. Her last nine goals for the Netherlands have all been headers, according to FIFA.

— Jamaica's back line was the star of its scoreless draw with France on Sunday. For the first time ever at the Women's World Cup, Jamaica kept a clean sheet and earned a point. Prior to Sunday, it had conceded in every half it played at the tournament and lost every match, according to FIFA.

— Jamaica's star striker, Bunny Shaw, will be suspended for the next game against Panama after receiving two yellow cards in Sunday's match.

— France's Wendie Renard and Eugenie Le Sommer became the first French players to play in four Women's World Cups.

— It seems the United States has found its Becky Sauerbrunn replacement in Julie Ertz. Ertz, who has primarily played in the midfield since 2017, was outstanding at center back against Vietnam on Friday. "I thought she looked like she has three World Cups behind her," USWNT head coach Vlatko Andonovski said of Ertz after the match. "Just so comfortable and poised."

— The New Zealand women's national team had to evacuate its hotel Saturday due to a fire. "New Zealand Football can confirm that the Football Ferns team and staff have been temporarily evacuated from the Pullman Hotel, their team base for the FIFA Women's World Cup, due to a fire," the New Zealand Football Federation said in a statement. The entire team and staff has been safely accounted for.

RECAPPING THE ACTION

Save of the Day: Pereira's point-blank save

Even though it came in a loss, Portugal goalkeeper Inês Pereira's save deserves a shout-out. What looked like a sure goal from Daniëlle van de Donk ended up just being a shot on target for The Netherlands thanks to Pereira's ability to track the ball. In total, she had four saves.

Assist of the Day:

Amanda Ilestedt could not have asked for a better corner kick from Kosovare Asllani. While Ilestedt had to re-position herself in the box to get her head on the ball, Asllani's cross in had just the right amount of height and power for it to be a goal-scoring opportunity.

Goal of the Day: One powerful header

If you listen closely, you can hear the grunt Stefanie van der Gragt let out before she headed the ball in the back of Portugal's net — that's how much effort, athleticism and pure skill it took for the Netherlands defender to break the deadlock.

Must-see Moment: Portugal soaks it in

Portugal made its first-ever appearance at the FIFA Women's World Cup on Sunday and you could tell how much it meant to the player during pre-match national anthems. Several Portuguese players were visibly emotional while singing "A Portuguesa."

LOOKING AHEAD

FOX Sports research numbers to know

16 — Italy’s No. 16 Giulia Dragoni turned 17 on July 11. The teenage sensation could break Italy Women's World Cup records for youngest player and youngest goalscorer, both set by Rita Guarino (20 years, 297 days in 1991).

Group G: Italy vs. Argentina (2 a.m. on FS1 and the FOX Sports app)

540 — The most shutout minutes in a single Women's World Cup. In 2007, Germany posted clean sheets in all six games en route to its second-straight Women's World Cup title. Germany is the only team to go an entire Women's World Cup without conceding a goal.

Group H: Germany vs. Morocco (4:30 a.m. on FS1 and the FOX Sports app)

17 — The most career Women's World Cup goals by any player, male or female. Brazil legend Marta plays in her sixth World Cup and can extend her career Women's World Cup goals record in Australia and New Zealand. If she scores in Brazil’s 2023 Women's World Cup opener against Panama, Marta will become the oldest player to score at the tournament (37 years, 155 days), breaking the record of her former teammate Formiga (37 years, 98 days).

Group F: Brazil vs. Panama (7 a.m. on FS1 and the FOX Sports app)

