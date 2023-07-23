FIFA Women's World Cup Sweden vs. South Africa live updates: Women's World Cup 2023 top plays Updated Jul. 23, 2023 12:57 a.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

The 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup continues Saturday (on FS1 and the FOX Sports app), as Sweden and South Africa meet at Westpac Stadium in Wellington, New Zealand.

Sweden, ranked third in the world by FIFA, is expected to dominate Group G. It made the semifinals of the 2019 World Cup in France and has been playing quality as of late.

On the other side, South Africa is making just its second World Cup appearance after failing to win a game in 2019. Banyana Banyana, while a substantial underdog, aims to make history with co-captain Refiloe Jane leading the charge.











The suits and the songbirds were out for South Africa as it made its entrance in New Zealand. Talk about fly vibes.



Sweden's national team has a deeply successful history, especially in European competition. But it's never been able to ascend to World Cup glory. Here's why the Blue and Yellow believe things will be different this time around.



The South African squad is determined to put up a better fight than the one it did in 2019. As they say, look good, play good, and Banyana Banyana certainly have some good-looking threads for this match.

