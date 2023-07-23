Sweden vs. South Africa live updates: Women's World Cup 2023 top plays
The 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup continues Saturday (on FS1 and the FOX Sports app), as Sweden and South Africa meet at Westpac Stadium in Wellington, New Zealand.
Sweden, ranked third in the world by FIFA, is expected to dominate Group G. It made the semifinals of the 2019 World Cup in France and has been playing quality as of late.
On the other side, South Africa is making just its second World Cup appearance after failing to win a game in 2019. Banyana Banyana, while a substantial underdog, aims to make history with co-captain Refiloe Jane leading the charge.
Follow our live coverage below!
PREGAME
Setting the stage
The "World Cup NOW" crew previewed the match live on Twitter ahead of kickoff.
Make 'em feel us
The suits and the songbirds were out for South Africa as it made its entrance in New Zealand. Talk about fly vibes.
‘This is our year’
Sweden's national team has a deeply successful history, especially in European competition. But it's never been able to ascend to World Cup glory. Here's why the Blue and Yellow believe things will be different this time around.
Back in black
The South African squad is determined to put up a better fight than the one it did in 2019. As they say, look good, play good, and Banyana Banyana certainly have some good-looking threads for this match.
Check out the full Women's World Cup schedule and how to watch each match live here. Find the latest scores here.
-
Women's World Cup 2023 highlights: USWNT tops Vietnam, 3-0
2023 Women's World Cup schedule: How to watch, TV channel, dates, results
United States vs. Vietnam: Everything to know, how to watch USWNT's opener
-
USWNT puts Julie Ertz, Savannah DeMelo in starting lineup for World Cup opener
United States dispatches Vietnam 3-0: Takeaways from World Cup-opening win
United States-Vietnam, England-Haiti predictions, picks by Chris 'The Bear' Fallica
-
World Cup 2023 social media tracker: Reactions to USWNT's solid 3-0 win
Don't fret if USWNT doesn't blow out Vietnam in World Cup opener
World Cup Daily: Spain makes a loud statement, Canada can't capitalize
-
Women's World Cup 2023 highlights: USWNT tops Vietnam, 3-0
2023 Women's World Cup schedule: How to watch, TV channel, dates, results
United States vs. Vietnam: Everything to know, how to watch USWNT's opener
-
USWNT puts Julie Ertz, Savannah DeMelo in starting lineup for World Cup opener
United States dispatches Vietnam 3-0: Takeaways from World Cup-opening win
United States-Vietnam, England-Haiti predictions, picks by Chris 'The Bear' Fallica
-
World Cup 2023 social media tracker: Reactions to USWNT's solid 3-0 win
Don't fret if USWNT doesn't blow out Vietnam in World Cup opener
World Cup Daily: Spain makes a loud statement, Canada can't capitalize