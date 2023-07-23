FIFA Women's World Cup
Sweden vs. South Africa live updates: Women's World Cup 2023 top plays
Updated Jul. 23, 2023 12:57 a.m. ET

The 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup continues Saturday (on FS1 and the FOX Sports app), as Sweden and South Africa meet at Westpac Stadium in Wellington, New Zealand.

Sweden, ranked third in the world by FIFA, is expected to dominate Group G. It made the semifinals of the 2019 World Cup in France and has been playing quality as of late.

On the other side, South Africa is making just its second World Cup appearance after failing to win a game in 2019. Banyana Banyana, while a substantial underdog, aims to make history with co-captain Refiloe Jane leading the charge. 

Follow our live coverage below!

Sweden vs. South Africa

PREGAME

Setting the stage

The "World Cup NOW" crew previewed the match live on Twitter ahead of kickoff.

Make 'em feel us

The suits and the songbirds were out for South Africa as it made its entrance in New Zealand. Talk about fly vibes.

‘This is our year’

Sweden's national team has a deeply successful history, especially in European competition. But it's never been able to ascend to World Cup glory. Here's why the Blue and Yellow believe things will be different this time around.

Back in black

The South African squad is determined to put up a better fight than the one it did in 2019. As they say, look good, play good, and Banyana Banyana certainly have some good-looking threads for this match.

Check out the full Women's World Cup schedule and how to watch each match live here. Find the latest scores here.

FIFA Women's World Cup
Sweden
South Africa
