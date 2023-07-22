FIFA Women's World Cup
Report: New Zealand women's national team evacuates hotel due to fire
Published Jul. 22, 2023 2:40 p.m. ET

Fresh of an exhilarating inaugural win in the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup in front of a record crowd, tournament cohost New Zealand had to evacuate its hotel Saturday evening due to a fire, according to the New Zealand Herald and multiple local media reports.

It was reported that the team had to flee the Pullman Hotel through a stairwell filled with heavy smoke and four people were treated for smoke inhalation. It's unknown at this time if any of those people treated were players.

The entire team and staff have been safely accounted for, the New Zealand Football Federation said in a statement, which read: "New Zealand Football can confirm that the Football Ferns team and staff have been temporarily evacuated from the Pullman Hotel, their team base for the FIFA Women's World Cup, due to a fire," in part.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

The fire came two days after a fatal shooting at a construction site in Auckland, New Zealand just before the women's national team opened the tournament with a 1-0 upset victory over Norway with a record 42,137 fans in attendance.

New Zealand is one of eight teams stationed in Auckland for the group stage of the World Cup, a list that includes the two-time defending champion United States.

New Zealand's next match is against the Philippines on Wednesday (1:30 a.m. ET on FS1 and the FOX Sports app).

