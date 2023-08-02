FIFA Women's World Cup Women's World Cup Daily: Marta bows out with Brazil; Sweden-USA tilt secured Updated Aug. 2, 2023 9:09 a.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

Brazil legend Marta has played her final Women's World Cup match after her side failed to get three points against Jamaica in the Group F finale Wednesday at AAMI Park.

In Group G, Sweden locked in its match with the United States in the round of 16 after beating Argentina 2-0.

Here's a recap of everything that happened on Day 14 of the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup and a look-ahead to day 15.

WHAT YOU MIGHT HAVE MISSED

— Sweden won Group G with three wins in three matches. It has not lost a Women's World Cup group stage match to a team other than the U.S. since 1999, when it lost to China.

— Sweden's Caroline Seger made her 20th World Cup appearance, which put her level with Hedvig Lindahl for most the World Cup appearances for Sweden.

Read more: World Cup NOW: How USWNT matches up against Sweden

— South Africa advanced to the round of 16 for the first time ever with an upset win over Italy. Prior to Wednesday, South Africa had never won a match in a FIFA women's tournament. It will now play the Netherlands in the knockout stage opener.

— For just the second time in Women's World Cup history, two African teams advanced to the knockout stage of the tournament, according to FIFA. Nigeria and Cameroon advanced in 2015.

Read more: World Cup NOW: Can South Africa make noise in knockout stage?

— Jamaica advanced to the round of 16 for the first time in its history at the Women's World Cup. Meanwhile, Brazil was knocked out in the group stage of the Women's World Cup for the first time since 1995.

— Brazilian icon Marta, the all-time leading scorer at the FIFA Women's World Cup, played her last game at the tournament. Marta, 37, is widely considered the greatest women's player of all time.

— France claimed the top spot in Group F with a 6-3 victory against Panama. It marked the first France scored six goals in a Women's World Cup match.

— Kadidiatou Diani became the first-ever French player to score a hat-trick at the Women's World Cup.

— Except for one half against the Netherlands, the USWNT has looked all out of sorts at this year's Women's World Cup. The question is, why? Doug McIntyre highlights three key areas the U.S. has struggled in.

Read more: Why has USWNT looked so out of sync in disjointed World Cup campaign?

— Rose Lavelle will be suspended for the USWNT's round of 16 matchup with Sweden after picking up two yellow cards in the group stage. How will the team make up for the loss of its star midfielder? Laken Litman lays out Vlatko Andonovski's options.

Read more: How does USWNT replace suspended Rose Lavelle?

— The USWNT could be at a physical disadvantage on Sunday after Sweden rested nine of its starters in its group stage finale against Argentina.

Read more: USA vs. Sweden: Everything to know, time, how to watch round of 16 match

RECAPPING THE DAY

Assist of the Day: The unselfish pass pays off

Hildah Magaia could have gone for glory when she beat her defender with a brilliant first touch, but instead she laid the ball off to Thembi Kgatlana for the tap-in. That decision is the reason South Africa is continuing in the tournament.

Save of the Day: Swart saves South Africa

Kaylin Swart didn't have the best night for South Africa, only completing 10 of her 27 passes from goal, but she made up for it by saving an effort from point-blank range that very well could have knocked South Africa out of the tournament in heartbreaking fashion.

Goal of the Day: One for the road

Panama was eliminated with its loss to France on Wednesday, but Marta Cox made sure to make her mark on the tournament with a sensational goal from a direct free-kick. It was the first goal from a direct free-kick since Megan Rapinoe scored against France in the 2019 quarterfinal, according to FIFA.

Must-See Moment: Marta shows her class

Following Brazil's elimination from the tournament, Marta walked back onto the pitch and congratulated Jamaica's star striker Bunny Shaw on her achievement. Marta's time at the Women's World Cup is over, but her legacy will live on for ages through the next generation of stars like Shaw.

LOOKING AHEAD

FOX Sports research numbers to know

176 — Touches in two games by South Korea midfield general Ji So-yun. Nicknamed "Ji Messi," she made her national team debut at age 15 in 2006. Ji is South Korea's all-time leading goalscorer with 67 goals.

Group H: South Korea vs. Germany (coverage beings at 5 a.m. ET, with kickoff at 6 a.m. ET on FOX)

18 — Sensational youngster Linda Caicedo, 18, has scored in both games for Colombia, with her strike against Germany being a strong contender for "Goal of the World Cup." She won the Silver Ball and Bronze Boot with four goals at the 2022 FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup (where Colombia was runner-up) and was named MVP of the 2022 Copa América Femenina.

Group H: Morocco vs. Colombia (coverage begins at 5 a.m. ET, with kickoff at 6 a.m. ET on FS1)

