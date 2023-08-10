FIFA Women's World Cup Spain vs. Netherlands live updates: Spain attacking early Updated Aug. 10, 2023 9:34 p.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

The 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup continues Thursday (on FOX and the FOX Sports app) with Spain taking on the Netherlands in the opening quarterfinal game at Wellington Regional Stadium in New Zealand.

Spain and the Netherlands checked in at Nos. 3 and No. 2, respectively, in our latest World Cup power rankings. Thursday's match features three Golden Boot favorites — Spain's Jennifer Hermoso and Alba Redondo , along with the Netherland's Jill Roord — while Dutch goalkeeper Daphne van Domselaar is on the short list for this year's Golden Glove award.

Spain is led by 25-year-old captain Aitana Bonmatí , who has a point to prove in this tournament en route to cementing herself as the best women's player in the world.

The Netherlands will be without star midfielder Daniëlle van de Donk , who has been ruled out of the quarterfinals after picking up her second yellow card of the tournament in the knockouts versus South Africa. If players receive two yellow cards during two different matches, they're automatically suspended from their team’s subsequent match.

ADVERTISEMENT

Follow our live coverage below!

Spain vs. Netherlands

28': A good attempt

Esmee Virginia Brugts got off a shot from the left side of the net that came hooking back to the left, but it was still a little wide for the Netherlands.

22': Shot absorbed

Esther Gonzalez got off a screaming shot for Spain, but it was denied by the Netherlands goalkeeper Daphne Van Domselaar.

17': The post says no — twice

Alba Maria Redondo Ferrer's header went off the left post and then her shot off the ricochet also went off the post. Aitana Bonmati Conca then attempted a shot that went over the net, as Spain continued to force the issue.

4': Missed opportunity

Spain nearly struck first in the early going, but Esther Gonzalez' close-up shot went wide to the right.

1': We're off!

PREGAME

Setting the stage

The "World Cup NOW" crew previewed the match live on social media ahead of kickoff.

Check out the full Women's World Cup schedule and how to watch each match live here . Find the latest scores here .

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience FIFA Women's World Cup Spain Netherlands

share