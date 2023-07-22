FIFA Women's World Cup 2023 Women's World Cup Golden Glove odds: England's Mary Earps new favorite Updated Jul. 31, 2023 5:59 p.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

With the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup in full swing, many fans will expect the goalscorers to grab the limelight. However, the tournament's unsung heroes are the goalkeepers. And bettors can also get in on that action by wagering on Golden Glove futures.

The Golden Glove is awarded to the best goalkeeper. With the competition Down Under being very tight, which athlete will walk away with the top honor?

There's a new favorite for the prestigious award as England goalkeeper Mary Earps moved past Alyssa Naeher of the United States in the latest odds for the Golden Glove.

Earps has yet to allow a goal in two WWC matches, making nine saves. Naeher has allowed one goal on two shots on goal in two matches.

Earps is at +250 to win the award (bet $10 to win $35 total) after being at +400 heading into the weekend.

Naeher went from +300 to +400 to fall into second place on the odds list.

Let's take a look at the current odds to win the coveted award.

TOP 10 GOLDEN GLOVE ODDS*

Mary Earps, England: +250 (bet $10 to win $35 total)

Alyssa Naeher, USWNT: +400 (bet $10 to win $50 total)

Merle Frohms, Germany: +550 (bet $10 to win $65 total)

Ayaka Yamashita, Japan: +650 (bet $10 to win $75 total)

Misa Rodríguez, Spain: +650 (bet $10 to win $75 total)

Pauline Peyraud-Magnin, France: +1400 (bet $10 to win $150 total)

Gaelle Thalmann, Switzerland: +1400 (bet $10 to win $150 total)

Daphne van Domselaar, Netherlands: +1600 (bet $10 to win $170 total)

Lydia Williams, Australia: +1600 (bet $10 to win $170 total)

Zecira Musovic, Sweden: +1600 (bet $10 to win $170 total)

Bárbara, Brazil: +2000 (bet $10 to win $210 total)

*odds as of 7/31/2023

Goalkeeper Mary Earps leads England's path to success vs. Denmark The "World Cup" crew broke down England's path to success that heavily relies on goalkeeper Mary Earps.

Which player are you wagering on to win this year's Golden Glove? Stay tuned to FOX Sports as the World Cup excitement unfolds!

