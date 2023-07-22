FIFA Women's World Cup
2023 Women's World Cup Golden Glove odds: England's Mary Earps new favorite
FIFA Women's World Cup

2023 Women's World Cup Golden Glove odds: England's Mary Earps new favorite

Updated Jul. 31, 2023 5:59 p.m. ET

With the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup in full swing, many fans will expect the goalscorers to grab the limelight. However, the tournament's unsung heroes are the goalkeepers. And bettors can also get in on that action by wagering on Golden Glove futures. 

The Golden Glove is awarded to the best goalkeeper. With the competition Down Under being very tight, which athlete will walk away with the top honor? 

There's a new favorite for the prestigious award as England goalkeeper Mary Earps moved past Alyssa Naeher of the United States in the latest odds for the Golden Glove.

Earps has yet to allow a goal in two WWC matches, making nine saves. Naeher has allowed one goal on two shots on goal in two matches.

ADVERTISEMENT

RELATED: USWNT facing loaded knockout bracket

Earps is at +250 to win the award (bet $10 to win $35 total) after being at +400 heading into the weekend.

Naeher went from +300 to +400 to fall into second place on the odds list.

Let's take a look at the current odds to win the coveted award.

TOP 10 GOLDEN GLOVE ODDS*

Mary Earps, England: +250 (bet $10 to win $35 total)
Alyssa Naeher, USWNT: +400 (bet $10 to win $50 total)
Merle Frohms, Germany: +550 (bet $10 to win $65 total)
Ayaka Yamashita, Japan: +650 (bet $10 to win $75 total)
Misa Rodríguez, Spain: +650 (bet $10 to win $75 total)
Pauline Peyraud-Magnin, France: +1400 (bet $10 to win $150 total)
Gaelle Thalmann, Switzerland: +1400 (bet $10 to win $150 total)
Daphne van Domselaar, Netherlands: +1600 (bet $10 to win $170 total)
Lydia Williams, Australia: +1600 (bet $10 to win $170 total)
Zecira Musovic, Sweden: +1600 (bet $10 to win $170 total)
Bárbara, Brazil: +2000 (bet $10 to win $210 total)

*odds as of 7/31/2023

Goalkeeper Mary Earps leads England's path to success vs. Denmark

Goalkeeper Mary Earps leads England's path to success vs. Denmark
The "World Cup" crew broke down England's path to success that heavily relies on goalkeeper Mary Earps.

Which player are you wagering on to win this year's Golden Glove? Stay tuned to FOX Sports as the World Cup excitement unfolds!

share
Get more from FIFA Women's World Cup Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: What to make of Mets' early decision to be trade-deadline sellers

What to make of Mets' early decision to be trade-deadline sellers

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBUSFL USFLFIFA Women's World Cup FIFA Women's World Cup
Top Shows
Skip and Shannon: Undisputed Skip and Shannon: UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsUSFL USFL
Quick Links
NASCAR Schedule Image NASCAR Schedule2023 NFL Preseason Schedule Image 2023 NFL Preseason Schedule2023 MLB Playoff Picture Image 2023 MLB Playoff Picture
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2023 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes