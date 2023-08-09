2023 Women's World Cup odds: Can a first-time team win the title?
Can a first-time team win the 2023 Women's World Cup?
You can bet on it, at least at one sportsbook.
DraftKings Sportsbook is offering odds on a first-time WWC winner — yes -700 (bet $10 to win $11.43 total), no — Japan — +450 (bet $10 to win $55 total).
Colombia is one team bettors have their eyes on, as it continued its surprising run at the World Cup, eliminating Jamaica 1-0 on a goal by Catalina Usme in a round of 16 match on Tuesday.
Colombia, playing in its third Women's World Cup, was +12500 (bet $10 to win $1,260 total) prior to the tournament to win it all. The team was +20000 (bet $10 to win $2,010 total) before group play and +2800 (bet $10 to win $290 total) heading into the round of 16 after winning Group H.
Now, Colombia sits at +2900 (bet $10 to win $300 total) to hoist the trophy heading into the quarterfinals.
Bettors who backed Colombia before the tournament are three wins away from a huge payout.
Las Chicas Superpoderosas ("The Powerpuff Girls") are not the lone surprise team still alive in the tournament. In fact, seven of the eight remaining squads are seeking their first WWC title.
Of the remaining eight, only Japan has won the tournament, claiming the title in 2011.
RELATED: Importance of Colombia's win over Jamaica
FOX Sports' "World Cup NOW" host Melissa Ortiz, who played for Colombia at the 2012 Summer Olympics, talked about the significance of reaching the quarterfinals.
"It's history in the making. Watching these players celebrate this history, it's representing CONMEBOL [South American Football Confederation] and being the only CONMEBOL team [remaining] is massive. I'm just thinking about everything we've gone through as a country as women. Like, this isn't just about the women's soccer team. This is about all women in Colombia and South America."
Of the remaining teams, England had the lowest pre-tournament odds at +400, followed by Spain (+550).
The pre-tournament odds for the other quarterfinalists were +1000 for France, +1100 for Australia, +1600 for Sweden, +2500 for Japan and Netherlands and +20000 for Colombia.
Who are you betting on to win the Women's World Cup? Follow FOX Sports for the latest on the WWC and all sports news.
