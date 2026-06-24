Will Neymar Play vs. Scotland? What We Know About Brazil Star's World Cup Status

Will Neymar play vs. Scotland? The Brazil superstar has yet to make his debut at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, but it could come in the Group C finale on Wednesday at Miami Stadium.

Here's everything we know about Neymar's availability for Brazil vs. Scotland:

Why Is Neymar Out?

(Photo by Jean Catuffe/Getty Images)

Neymar missed Brazil's first two matches at the 2026 FIFA World Cup with a calf injury he sustained on May 17 while playing for his club in Brazil, Santos. The initial timeline for Neymar's absence was two to three weeks; Wednesday will mark nearly a month since his last match.

Will Neymar Play vs. Scotland?

Neymar is "fit and able and ready to play" vs. Scotland on Wednesday, according to Brazil head coach Carlo Ancelotti.

"We are very happy that he is back," Ancelotti said of Neymar. "He is a high-quality player. He can play half the time or the whole 90 minutes. He is very well, he worked very hard, so he is ready.

"His attitude is very good, he is in very good spirits, he's a good player and teammate, he's very serious, and we want to put him back to play as soon as possible. He brings experience and knowledge, he is doing very well."

Neymar's last appearance for Brazil came in Octomber 2023 during a World Cup qualifier against Uruguay. His last goal contribution for Brazil was a goal against Bolivia in September 2023.

What's At Stake For Brazil?

(Photo by MAURO PIMENTEL / AFP via Getty Images)

Brazil can advance to the round of 32 with a win or draw against Scotland. Brazil enters Wednesday at the top spot in Group B with four points, but it risks losing that spot to Morocco, which also has four points and closes group play against last-place Haiti.

The last time Brazil failed to qualify for the knockout stage of the World Cup was in 1966.