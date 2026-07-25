Will Lionel Messi Play In MLS All-Star Game? Latest On Inter Miami Star's Status

Will Lionel Messi play in the 2026 MLS All-Star Game?

The Inter Miami superstar has yet to officially return to the club following his 2026 FIFA World Cup campaign with Argentina, which ended with a 1-0 loss to Spain in the final at New York New Jersey Stadium.

Messi was named to the MLS All-Star roster for a third straight season, but will the 39-year-old make an appearance? Here is everything we know about Messi's status for the 2026 MLS All-Star Game on Wednesday at Bank of America Stadium:

Will Messi Play In The MLS All-Star Game?

(Photo by Giorgio Viera / AFP via Getty Images)

No, Messi will not play in the 2026 MLS All-Star Game. Major League Soccer on Saturday named four replacements for Wednesday's All-Star Game and removed Messi from the roster, along with his Inter Miami and Argentina teammate Rodrigo De Paul. The Chicago Fire's Hugo Cuypers (transfer) and Mbekezeli Mbokazi (injury) were also removed.

Will Messi Be Suspended?

No, Messi will not be suspended for missing this year's All-Star Game. While Messi and his Inter Miami teammate Jordi Alba were suspended for making the last-minute decision to not participate in the MLS All-Star Game last season, both Messi and De Paul's absences will be excused because they just returned from the World Cup.

Has Messi Ever Played In The MLS All-Star Game?

No. Despite being named to the last three MLS All-Star rosters, Messi has never participated in the league's All-Star Weekend. Messi missed the 2024 All-Star Game with an ankle injury he sustained in the 2024 Copa América, and he chose not to play in the 2025 All-Star Game.