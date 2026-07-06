Will Cristiano Ronaldo Retire After World Cup?: 'I Will Have Time To Think'

Cristiano Ronaldo has played his last FIFA World Cup match ever. Has he also played his last match for Portugal? That remains to be seen.

After Portugal was eliminated from the 2026 FIFA World Cup with a 1-0 loss to Spain in the round of 16 on Monday, Ronaldo told reporters that he will take his time to decide his international future.

"It’s been my last World Cup, yes," Ronaldo said. "But now I will have time to think, stay with my family and life continues."

Ronaldo was in tears after the defeat, which saw him play all 90 minutes. After the final whistle, he left the field to a loud ovation from the crowd in Arlington, Texas.

Ronaldo entered the tournament as a bit of a lightning rod, with many wondering whether he was the best option as Portugal's starting striker. He only scored in two of five games — twice against Uzbekistan and a penalty kick against Croatia in the round of 32. The goal against Croatia was Ronaldo's first in any knockout stage match at the World Cup in his career.

"I think Cristiano walks out of this tournament with his chest held high," Clint Dempsey said of Ronaldo postgame. "He scored three goals. He did what he could to try and help his team. Like I said, it's been a pleasure to watch him play."

With Euro 2028 on the horizon, it's not unreasonable to think that Ronaldo will continue his Portugal career until that tournament, but as the World Cup is concerned, it's over for the 41-year-old superstar.

"I think what's disappointing for me and probably a lot of others is, we talked about this Portuguese side coming into the World Cup that could potentially contend for this World Cup and win this World Cup," Carli Lloyd said postgame. "Their midfield being one of the best midfields in the World Cup and Bruno Fernandes not really having a pulse and a key cog within this team, there's something off about this Portuguese side. They just haven't been able to figure it out."

Gonçalo Ramos, who famously started in the round of 16 back in 2022 at the World Cup and scored a hat trick against Switzerland, is the presumptive heir as Portugal's starting striker. Ramos came off the bench and scored a header in stoppage time to win Portugal its match against Croatia.

Ramos remained on the bench for the loss to Spain, a match that saw Ronaldo touch the ball just 19 times over the 90 minutes.

(Photo by Mathew Tsang/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

If Ronaldo decides to end his international career, he will do so with 146 goals, which are the most scored ever by a men's player at the international level. And while Ronaldo was never able to return to the semifinals at the World Cup after his first appearance in 2006, he did help Portugal win one of the major international tournaments. He scored three goals at Euro 2016, leading Portugal to the title that year.

"I have given my best," Ronaldo said. "I have won three titles for Portugal. Before Cristiano Ronaldo, Portugal hadn’t won any titles, so [I’m] happy.

"The truth is the biggest title I won in the national team was 2016. Which for me, has the same dimension as a World Cup. That’s why I leave with a calm conscience and that’s it. Tomorrow’s a new day and life continues."