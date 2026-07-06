Cristiano Ronaldo's World Cup Career By The Numbers

Following Portugal's narrow 1-0 loss to Spain in the round of 16 at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, Cristiano Ronaldo's World Cup career has reached its end.

The 41-year-old forward has confirmed that this tournament will be his final World Cup appearance. Here is a look at Ronaldo's World Cup career by the numbers:

6: Ronaldo is the first player in football history to score in six different FIFA World Cup tournaments. He has scored goals in the 2006, 2010, 2014, 2018, 2022, and 2026 editions of the tournament.

11: Ronaldo has scored 11 total goals across his World Cup career. This includes one goal in 2006, one in 2010, one in 2014, four in 2018, one in 2022, and three during the 2026 tournament.

11: With his 11 career goals, Ronaldo is Portugal's all-time leading goalscorer in World Cup history. He broke the previous record of nine goals, which was held by Eusebio since 1966, by scoring twice against Uzbekistan in the 2026 group stage.

(Photo by Alex Slitz/Getty Images)

26: Ronaldo has made 26 appearances in World Cup matches throughout his career. This is the highest number of World Cup matches played by any player in the history of the Portuguese national team.

41: At 41 years and 138 days old, Ronaldo became the oldest player in World Cup history to score a brace when he scored two goals against Uzbekistan on June 23, 2026. At 41 years and 147 days old, Ronaldo became the oldest player to score a goal in a World Cup knockout match when he converted a penalty against Croatia in the round of 32 on July 2, 2026.

1: Ronaldo scored his first career World Cup knockout stage goal during the 2026 tournament against Croatia. His previous ten World Cup goals all occurred during the group stage of the tournament.

(Photo by Cole Burston / AFP via Getty Images)

2: Ronaldo is the second-oldest goalscorer in the history of the men's World Cup. He trails only Roger Milla of Cameroon, who scored at the 1994 World Cup at 42 years old.

20: Ronaldo has a span of 20 years between his first World Cup goal and his most recent World Cup goal. His first goal came against Iran in June 2006, and his most recent came against Croatia in July 2026.

3: Ronaldo is one of three players in men's World Cup history to be both the youngest and oldest World Cup goalscorer for his country. He shares this distinction with Michael Laudrup of Denmark and Lionel Messi of Argentina. Ronaldo was 21 years and 132 days old when he scored his first tournament goal in 2006.

146: Ronaldo has scored 146 total international goals for Portugal. This extends his record for the most career goals scored in men's international football history.

2: Ronaldo has recorded two assists during his 26 career World Cup appearances. He registered one assist in the 2006 tournament and one assist in the 2014 tournament.