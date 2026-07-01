Will Cristiano Ronaldo Play Today? Portugal Star’s Status vs. Croatia

Cristiano Ronaldo has his sights set on his first-ever World Cup trophy. After a second-place finish in Group K, Portugal advanced to the round of 32.

Portugal will face Croatia on Thursday at Toronto Stadium, competing for a round of 16 spot. But will Ronaldo play against Croatia?

Here’s everything you need to know about Ronaldo’s status ahead of their knockout game:

Is Ronaldo Playing Today?

As Portugal’s captain and veteran striker, Portugal fans can expect Ronaldo to start and play the majority of Thursday’s game.

Ronaldo started all three group stage matches and is an anchor in the Portuguese attack. Through three games, Ronaldo has scored two goals and played all 270 minutes.

How Many World Cups Has Ronaldo Played In?

Ronaldo is competing in his sixth World Cup, which ties Argentina’s Lionel Messi for most World Cups played in. Additionally, he's the only player to score in all six tournaments he’s competed in. In Ronaldo's 25 World Cup matches, he's scored 10 goals and two assists.

Has Ronaldo Scored At The World Cup?

Yes, Ronaldo has scored two goals, which both came against Uzbekistan in their 5-0 win. The 41-year-old currently has +6000 odds to win the tournament's Golden Boot award.

How To Watch Portugal vs. Croatia