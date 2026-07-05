FIFA Men's World Cup
Why Bruno Guimarães — Not Vinícius Júnior — Took Brazil's Penalty vs. Norway
FIFA Men's World Cup

Why Bruno Guimarães — Not Vinícius Júnior — Took Brazil's Penalty vs. Norway

Updated Jul. 5, 2026 7:34 p.m. ET

Vinícius Júnior had the ball at the penalty spot, a perfect chance to give Brazil the lead.

And he handed it to Bruno Guimarães.

And by the time Neymar took and made Brazil's second penalty kick, it was too late for the five-time World Cup champion.

Guimarães had his penalty shot stopped by Ørjan Nyland in the 14th minute and Brazil couldn't get one past Norway's goalkeeper until deep in stoppage time, losing 2-1 on Sunday in the round of 16 for its earliest World Cup exit since 1990.

Davide Ancelotti, the son of Brazil coach Carlo Ancelotti and an assistant coach for the Seleção, explained the decision after the loss.

"It was decided before the game that Bruno Guimarães should take the penalty," Ancelotti said in the mixed zone.

Was it the right decision?

"To miss a penalty can happen in football," Ancelotti said. "Today, it happened."

(Photo by MAURO PIMENTEL / AFP via Getty Images)

The Brazilians will be left with four years of second-guessing, wondering why they chose not to have one of soccer’s elite scorers take the penalty shot after Matheus Cunha was taken down by a sliding tackle in the box.

No foul was called originally, to the Brazilians' protest, but the penalty was awarded after a video review. Vinícius, who came into the game leading Brazil with four goals in four games, had the ball in his hands, and it appeared he would take the kick.

Instead, Guimarães walked to the spot and Vinícius handed him the ball, then went and stood to the left of the box and watched as Guimarães stutter-stepped, then fired the shot that Nyland dived to his left to knock away.

It was Brazil's first unsuccessful penalty kick in the World Cup — not counting shootouts — since 1986.

There would be some more quality chances, but Nyland turned them away each time, many of them right in front of the large section of yellow-shirted fans behind the goal Brazil was shooting at in the first half.

Vinícius was dangerous with some speedy runs along the left side and coach Carlo Ancelotti brought on Neymar in the 68th minute for extra firepower. Their longtime great took and made the shot after another penalty was called late, joining Pelé as the only Brazilian players to score in four World Cups.

His team needed more than that and failed to reach the quarterfinals for the first time since falling to Argentina in the round of 16 in 1990.

The Brazilians returned four years later when the U.S. last hosted the World Cup and won. The Seleção won their fifth title in 2002 but remain empty since.

Brazil vs Norway Extended Highlights 🌎🏆 2026 FIFA World Cup™ | Round of 16

Brazil vs Norway Extended Highlights 🌎🏆 2026 FIFA World Cup™ | Round of 16

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

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