Who Is Switzerland's Next World Cup Opponent?

Switzerland is through to the round of 16 following its 2-0 win over Algeria at BC Place on Thursday. Breel Embolo scored his second goal of the tournament, and Dan Ndoye picked up his first to secure Switzerland's win.

Now, what's next for Switzerland at the 2026 FIFA World Cup? Here is a look at which team Switzerland will play in the round of 16 and their potential path to making the World Cup final.

Who Will Switzerland Play In The Round Of 16?

Following Switzerland's 2-0 win over Algeria in the round of 32, it will play the winner of Colombia vs. Ghana on Friday at Kansas City Stadium.

Switzerland's round of 16 match will take place at Vancouver Stadium on Tuesday, July 7, at 4 p.m. ET on FOX and FOX One.

Who Could Switzerland Play In The Quarterfinals?

If Switzerland advances past Ghana or Colombia in the round of 16, it has four possible opponents it could play in the quarterfinals: the winner of Argentina vs. Cape Verde, or the winner of Australia vs. Egypt.

Switzerland's quarterfinals match would take place at Kansas City Stadium on Saturday, July 11, at 9 p.m. ET on FOX and FOX One.

Who Could Switzerland Play In The Semifinals?

If Switzerland advances to the semifinals of the World Cup, it has four possible opponents; the winner of Brazil vs. Mexico, or the winner of Brazil vs. Norway.

Switzerland's semifinal match would take place at Atlanta Stadium on Wednesday, July 15, at 3 p.m. ET on FOX and FOX One.