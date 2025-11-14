Wales vs North Macedonia: How to Watch, World Cup Qualifying Preview

Wales and North Macedonia face off in World Cup 2026 qualifying action. Here's everything you need to know ahead of kickoff, including how to watch Wales vs Macedonia and odds.

How to Watch Wales vs North Macedonia

Date: Tuesday, November 18, 2025

Time: 2:45 p.m. ET

TV: Fubo

Live Boxscore: FOXSports.com

Wales vs North Macedonia Odds

Wales is favored to win the match. Check out the latest odds.

Team Form

Below are the last five matches for each team and their results:

Wales

11/15: at Liechtenstein (Win, 1–0)

10/13: vs Belgium (Loss, 4–2)

10/9: at England (Loss, 3–0)

9/9: vs Canada (Win, 1–0)

9/4: at Kazakhstan (Win, 1–0)

Macedonia

11/13: vs Latvia (Draw, 0–0)

10/13: vs Kazakhstan (Draw, 1–1)

10/10: at Belgium (Draw, 0–0)

9/7: vs Liechtenstein (Win, 5–0)

9/4: at Saudi Arabia (Loss, 2–1)

World Cup 2026

