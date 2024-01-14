Real Madrid Vinícius Júnior nets hat trick as Real Madrid beats Barcelona 4-1 to win Spanish Super Cup Published Jan. 14, 2024 4:30 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Vinícius Júnior scored a first-half hat trick as Real Madrid beat Barcelona 4-1 to win the Spanish Super Cup in Saudi Arabia and lift its first trophy of the season on Sunday.

Rodrygo also scored for Madrid, which now has 13 Super Cup trophies, one less than the Catalan club. It was Madrid’s second Super Cup triumph since the tournament was moved to Saudi Arabia four years ago. Robert Lewandowski scored Barcelona's goal to make it 2-1 in the first half.

The "clasico" between the Spanish powerhouses was a rematch of last year’s Super Cup final that Barcelona won 3-1 for its first trophy with coach Xavi Hernández and without Lionel Messi. This year's edition marked star England midfielder Jude Bellingham's first trophy since his summer transfer to Real Madrid, where he has excelled in his first season in Spain.

Madrid had also defeated Barcelona in the first "clasico" of the season in October in Barcelona in the Spanish league.

Barcelona played a man down from the 71st after defender Ronald Araujo was shown a second yellow card for a foul on Vinícius.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

