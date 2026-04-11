That's Gotta Hurt! Real Madrid's Kylian Mbappé Left With Bloody Gash

Kylian Mbappé was left with a cut above his eye after a late collision with Girona defender Vitor Reis inside the penalty area. Despite the impact sending the French star to the ground, the referee waved play on and VAR declined to intervene, leaving Real Madrid furious at Santiago Bernabéu.

Late incident sparks controversy at the Bernabeu

Real Madrid were left furious after a dramatic late incident involving Mbappe during their La Liga clash with Girona. In the 88th minute, the French forward drove into the penalty area before colliding with Manchester City loanee Reis. Mbappe appeared to be caught by the defender’s outstretched arm and elbow, sending him crashing to the ground. The impact left the striker with a visible cut above his right eye that required medical attention. Despite loud protests from Madrid players and fans, referee Javier Alberola waved play on. VAR reviewed the incident but chose not to intervene, meaning the hosts were denied a potential late penalty. The match eventually ended in a draw with a score of 1-1.

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Arbeloa fumes over refereeing decisions

Madrid coach Alvaro Arbeloa openly criticised the officials after the match, insisting the challenge on Mbappe was a clear penalty.

"It’s a penalty here and on the moon," Arbeloa told reporters. "And it’s just one more. Another one. It’s what we have, it’s what it is. Neither I nor anyone else understands it. VAR intervenes when it’s convenient, and when it’s not, it doesn’t."

"I already said it yesterday, and you know my opinion. These events confirm it. It’s a clear foul. Kylian was called for a foul in the first half that was even less. We’ve had many problems with referees. With this one, in Mallorca... It’s the same old story."

What comes next?

The draw leaves Real Madrid six points behind La Liga leaders Barcelona, who also have a game in hand. That gap could grow further before the end of the weekend, increasing the pressure on Los Blancos in the title race. Madrid must quickly refocus as they prepare for a decisive Champions League quarter-final clash against Bayern Munich. They travel to the Allianz Arena on Wednesday needing to overturn a 2-1 deficit from the first leg if they are to keep their European hopes alive.